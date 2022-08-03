Department of Justice: Man pleads guilty to identity theft in prison unemployment fraud scheme

A man accused of assuming the identities of people incarcerated at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy to collect nearly $900,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Kenneth Ray Hawkins, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft in California federal court, according to a DOJ statement. He was charged in July, the statement said.

While incarcerated at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, the DOJ stated, Hawkins collected personal information including the names and Social Security numbers of other incarcerated individuals, and used the information to submit fake unemployment claims by phone from his cell.

In the fraudulent claims, Hawkins stated that the individuals had recently lost their jobs or were unable to find work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement.

Based on the fraudulent claims, the California Employment Development Department then sent debit cards worth more than $890,000 to addresses controlled by Hawkins' co-conspirators, who withdrew the cash at ATMs, the statement said.

Overall Hawkins attempted to collect over $1 million in the scheme, the DOJ stated.

Hawkins could receive up to a five-year sentence and a $250,000 fine for conspiracy, and a two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft, according to the DOJ.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October by Judge William B. Shubb of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, the statement said.

