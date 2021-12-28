Department of Justice names new temporary US Attorney for Alaska

Dec. 28—U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named John Kuhn, a leading anti-drug official, as the top federal law enforcement officer in Alaska on a temporary basis.

It's the first time since 2006 and the second time since statehood that the Justice Department has nominated a temporary U.S. Attorney for Alaska. The position is normally filled by a presidential nominee who is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate, and an assistant has filled the spot on an interim basis since February.

Kuhn's appointment was announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice, which said he previously served as U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Kentucky, as well as in a variety of national roles.

Kuhn appears to have no connection to Alaska, and in-state attorneys contacted Monday said that lack of local experience is unusual, if not unprecedented.

President Joe Biden asked for the resignation of Bryan Schroder, Alaska's former U.S. Attorney, in February. Schroder was among 56 U.S. Attorneys asked to resign during the transition to the Biden administration, and he was replaced on an interim basis by Bryan Wilson, Alaska's first assistant U.S. attorney.

Federal law prohibits Wilson from serving more than 300 days as interim U.S. Attorney, and that time limit resulted in Kuhn's appointment.

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made similar temporary replacements across the country in 2018.

If Biden does not nominate a permanent U.S. Attorney within 120 days, the U.S. District Court for Alaska may name a long-term temporary replacement until a permanent U.S. Attorney is nominated and confirmed.

Judges in the Southern District of New York took that step in 2018, after one of Sessions' temporary replacements was not confirmed. President Donald Trump later fired the attorney that the judges had appointed.

Traditionally, Alaska's U.S. senators suggest nominations to the president. In 2006, U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens was outraged when the administration of President George W. Bush named Nelson Cohen as a temporary replacement.

Eight days after Cohen was sworn into office, the FBI raided legislative offices across the state in the first public stages of the VECO scandal. The U.S. Attorney's office recused itself from participating in the investigation, which eventually drew in Stevens.

Cohen served as U.S. Attorney until 2009, when he was replaced by Karen Loeffler.