Department of Justice officially files complaint against Methodist in kickbacks case

Methodist University Hospital at 1265 Union Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday officially filed a complaint against Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, weeks after a federal court allowed the DOJ the ability to intervene in the years-old lawsuit.

The DOJ filed a complaint alleging Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare violated anti-kickback legislation and paid West Cancer Clinic for patient referrals.

The government had previously filed a request to intervene, which was granted in March. The ruling handed down then in the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee essentially allowed the DOJ to jointly prosecute the ongoing lawsuit against Methodist.

In a statement Monday, representatives of Methodist said the government's filing "recycles a familiar set of allegations that completely mischaracterize the relationship between MLH and West Clinic.

"As we have said many times since this lawsuit was made public more than two years ago. The affiliation’s compensation structure was designed by respected outside experts who determined it reflected fair market value for such services. Our payments were appropriate, and MLH received the services due under affiliation agreements. The government’s belated decision to intervene in the suit two years after it declined to do so has changed nothing about the case."

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Methodist, West Clinic lawsuit describes how alleged kickback arrangement began, evolved

KICKBACKS CASE: West Clinic settles in lawsuit alleging kickback scheme with Methodist Le Bonheur

West Cancer Center's Midtown Memphis location on Union Avenue.

Lawsuit background

The original lawsuit against Methodist and West Cancer was filed in 2017. It alleges Methodist and West knowingly defrauded federal and state healthcare programs and claimed damages to Medicare and Medicaid programs exceeded $800 million.

The suit also claimed Methodist paid West doctors more than $400 million over six years as part of a kickback arrangement where West doctors allegedly encouraged patients to seek care at Methodist and then the entities split profits from prescription drugs.

Story continues

The suit was filed by former Methodist University Hospital President Jeff Liebman and David Stern, former executive dean and vice-chancellor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and a Methodist board member.

When the DOJ filed its motion to intervene, the department said it would seek to recover damages for false claims submitted to Medicare and Medicaid.

The justice department said in the motion it intends to allege Methodist paid West "as part of a multi-agreement transaction" to make the centers' outpatient treatment facilities part of Methodist, let the clinic's employees provide services at Methodist and "induce West to refer its patients to Methodist."

West Clinic agreed to a settlement in the lawsuit in 2020.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: US Justice Department files complaint in Methodist kickbacks lawsuit