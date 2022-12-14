Department of Justice, Schuylkill County want to settle their part of Halcovage lawsuit

Dec. 14—Schuylkill County and the U.S. Department of Justice are considering a settlement in the suit brought by four former employees against Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr., other county officials and the county.

The settlement does not appear to involve the women or Halcovage; however, lawyers for all parties have not returned calls to confirm that.

In an order filed Monday, Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr. said a scheduling hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21 to pick a settlement conference date.

That order was in response to the DOJ and the county requesting a settlement conference in the suit involving Halcovage, who is accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by the employees.

"The United States and Schuylkill County believe that mediation could be beneficial, and hereby jointly request mediation with Magistrate Judge Saporito, if possible," a Dec. 8 letter from the DOJ reads.

The letter was signed by Karen D. Woodard, chief of the DOJ employment litigation section; Allan K. Townsend and Amber Trzinski Fox, DOJ senior trial attorneys; and Marie Millie Jones, counsel for the county, Gary R. Bender, county administrator, and Heidi L. Zula, former human resources director, who are among those named in the lawsuit.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson the same day ordered the case referred to Chief Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania to assign a magistrate judge or mediator for a settlement conference at a mutually beneficial time.

A status report is due by March 1. Mehalchick referred the case to Saporito for a settlement conference, online court records show.

Halcovage, along with Bender, assistant county solicitor Glenn Roth and two former human resource directors, was sued in federal court in March 2021 by the four county employees. The plaintiffs filed an amended complaint in October 2021 alleging retaliation against them for filing the suit.

Halcovage has denied the allegations.

Carlson earlier this year granted the DOJ's request to join the lawsuit, despite objections from Halcovage.

The government alleges violation of federal law in that the county subjected the plaintiffs to a hostile work environment and retaliated after the lawsuit.

The county solicitor and human resources office found Halcovage violated county policies on sexual harassment, conduct and discipline, and the county said his actions would have caused him to be fired had he not been an elected official.

District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake referred the case to the state Attorney General's Office on July 8, 2020. That office closed the case Feb. 5, 2021, without filing charges.

Details were not provided, although an office spokesman at the time said statute of limitations was among the considerations for not filing charges.

The only means of removing an elected official is through impeachment by the state Legislature, a process that is underway in the Halcovage case.

The House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Courts is investigating if his conduct should result in his removal.

Catherine Smith, of Derek Smith Law Group LCC, Philadelphia, the attorney for the four women, did not return a call for comment.

A phone call to Gerard J. Geiger, Halcovage's attorney, was not returned Tuesday. Phone calls to other attorneys listed in federal court filings were not returned or the attorneys were not available.

