Department of Transportation employee assaulted on I-84

Aug. 11—An East Hartford man was arrested Tuesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation employee working in a construction zone on the highway, according to state police.

Luis Moreno Jr., 31, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

According to state police, on Tuesday, around 12 p.m., troopers learned of an assault that occurred on I-84 in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.

State police said that Moreno had driven into the construction area, and was then directed to exit by a DOT employee. Instead of leaving right away, Moreno stopped his car, exited, and struck the employee in the face, state police said.

Another worker on the scene followed Moreno to where he worked, enabling troopers to meet Moreno there and take him into custody after a brief investigation, state police said. The assaulted employee was released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Moreno is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Aug. 29.