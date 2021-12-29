Department warns against scammer after caller begins impersonating Independence police

Independence police are warning people of a scam in which the scammer is impersonating the police department.

On Tuesday, the department received several reports of a phone scam, according to a post on the Independence Police Department’s Facebook page.

The scam calls are calling from the number: 1-816-323-2220. This number is not actually associated with the department.

On the other end of the line has been a person who says they’re an investigator with Independence police, according to the department.

“We currently have actual detectives from the police department looking into this to figure out the intention of these calls,” the department wrote on Facebook.

If anyone is on the receiving end of one of these scam calls, police are advising community members not to give the caller any bank information.

“We would never ask for any type of payment over the phone for a warrant,” the news release read.

Anyone with further questions about the scammer is asked to call the department’s dispatch center at 816-325-7300.