'It would depend on the circumstances': SNP president contradicts Nicola Sturgeon's policy on rejoining EU

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Johnson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scottish Constitution Secretary Mike Russell and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - Getty Images
Scottish Constitution Secretary Mike Russell and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has been contradicted by her own Cabinet minister in charge of the constitution over whether a separate Scotland would automatically apply to join the EU.

The First Minister insisted earlier this month that Scotland would immediately try and join the bloc following independence, without a separate referendum on whether that was what the Scottish people wanted.

But Mike Russell, the Scottish Constitution Secretary, has now said it would depend on the circumstances at the time whether to hold such a vote and that it could be “desirable” to ask Scots about rejoining the EU.

Mr Russell, who is also SNP president, said his personal view was it was not necessary but "there are circumstances in which you could say it would be desirable."

The Scottish Tories said the SNP’s mixed messages showed its EU policy was “shallow and unclear”. The latest confusion over SNP policy comes after Ms Sturgeon repeatedly failed to explain how a separate Scotland in the EU could avoid a hard border with England.

In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr at the weekend, she floundered when asked why a separate Scotland would be "the only part of the EU" not to have a hard border with a neighbouring country that is not part of the bloc.

The First Minister has argued that opinion polls showing strong support for being part of the EU show a referendum on an independent Scotland joining would not be required. Scots voted by a margin of 62 to 38 to Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

However, these surveys and the referendum were conducted in the context of Scotland being part of the UK, meaning the issue of a border with England did not arise.

The rest of the UK accounts for more than 60 per cent of Scottish trade, more than three times the figure for the EU.

When the SNP launched its Holyrood manifesto a fortnight ago, Ms Sturgeon was clear that re-entry to the EU should be automatic after a Yes vote on independence. Asked if re-entry would only follow a second EU referendum, she said: “That’s not my policy.”

She said the SNP’s past support for a People’s Vote on Brexit in 2019 was when there was still a chance to stop the UK leaving the EU.

But Mr Russell gave a markedly different response on whether a referendum would be required on a separate Scotland joining the EU when challenged on the issue during an online event with the Institute for Government.

He said: “I think that that would depend on the circumstances of the time and what the requirements of the time are.

“The people of Scotland have been pretty unequivocal in wanting to stay, in every single poll, in the EU. So you could argue that that was not necessary.

“There are circumstances in which you could say it would be desirable to have a re endorsement of it. My own view is it’s not necessary, but I wouldn’t go to the wall for it and I shall not be the decision maker anyway.”

Mr Russell, 67, retires as the MSP for Argyll & Bute next week but remains SNP president.

Dean Lockhart, the Scottish Tory constitution spokesman, said: “Nicola Sturgeon and Mike Russell are united in their determination to inflict another damaging independence referendum on the people of Scotland – but when it comes to what would happen in the event of breaking up the UK, they can’t get their stories straight.

The SNP admit they’ve done no economic analysis on independence and their position on the EU is just as shallow and unclear.”

Recommended Stories

  • States that voted for Biden lose 3 net House seats after Census count

    Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Danielle Alberti/AxiosPopulation shifts mean five states that voted for Joe Biden will lose seats in the House when congressional districts are redrawn later this year, new Census numbers released Monday show, but will gain seats in two other states. Only two Trump-voting states will lose a seat. Why it matters: Apportionment and redistricting — the process of redistributing political power among and within the states— comes as Democrats hold slim majorities in both congressional chambers and Republicans have a strong grip on the process of re-drawing district lines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: California — the nation's most populous state — is losing a seat for the first time in history. Other states losing one: Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.The shifting — but still very red — state of Texas will pick up two of the reapportioned seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will also gain one seat each. A census official said if New York had counted 89 additional people, the state would not have lost a congressional seat. What they're saying: Although Biden states will lose out during this round of apportionment, Brookings Institution demographer William Frey told Axios the overall gains in western states and Texas reflect, at least in part, people moving out of one Democrat-leaning state: California.So, "politically, many of these Electoral College-seat gaining states may be trending 'bluer' politically because of the movement into them from Democratic-leaning states," he said.Between the lines: Apportionment, which happens every ten years, is the process of dividing up the 435 House seats according to the latest population counts for each state. That's measured by the Census, held the first year of each decade.The full Census data that will be used for redistricting — the process of drawing new electoral districts in states — will not be publicly released until the end of September.The delay was caused by the coronavirus and the Trump administration's attempts to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the Census count, which they believed would benefit Democrats.Democrats are bracing for GOP-friendly district lines, since Republicans have unified control of the congressional redistricting process in 18 states as opposed to seven for the Democrats, according to the Brennan Center."Redistricting could likely determine who controls the House of Representatives in 2022, but also going into the next decade," Stanford Law School's Nate Persily, a redistricting expert, told Axios.The big picture: The newly released data also underscores America's slowed growth and aging population, according to Frey.The stagnating population growth, in small part due to the pandemic, means the U.S. should take "a serious look at our immigration policy going forward," he said.Utah was the fastest growing state. Three states lost populations, with West Virginia's population declining at the fastest rate. The U.S. saw a 7.4% increase in the population overall over the past decade, which was the second slowest increase in history. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Psaki Says Kamala Harris’s ‘Focus Is Not on the Border,’ Claims She’s Prioritizing ‘Root Causes’

    Though Kamala Harris is the White House’s point person on the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, press secretary Jen Psaki claimed Monday that the vice president’s focus is not on the border, but instead on the “root causes” of migration. Harris, whom President Biden has appointed to lead the White House’s efforts to get a handle on the situation at the border, said recently that she has not visited the region due to “COVID issues.” Asked during a press briefing what she was referring to, Psaki said she would “have to ask her team about that specifically, but I would tell you also that her focus is not on the border.” “It’s on addressing the root causes in the Northern Triangle,” Psaki said. “That’s why the majority of her time has been spent on working … on a diplomatic level.” The press secretary noted that Harris is set to have a bilateral meeting with the president of Guatemala on Monday and is set to speak with the president of Mexico next week. “She’s working with them to ensure there are systems put in place to reduce the amount of migration coming from these countries but also to address the root causes and that’s really what the president has asked her to do,” Psaki said. Asked if there are concerns specific to border travel over other travel Harris has undertaken recently, Psaki noted that a presidential or vice-presidential trip to the facilities can be disruptive. “The reason we have been so focused on expediting moving kids out of these border patrol facilities is because we want to reduce the public health impact in these facilities and get them into spaces where we can do social distancing and where we can ensure these kids have access to health and medical experts and education resources and we’ve made some progress on that front even over the past few weeks,” she said. She continued: “If a president or a vice president goes down and visits a facility like this you have to potentially clear some parts out, there’s a lot of security that comes. Our focus here is on solutions, on making progress, on moving these kids out of these facilities, on getting connected with sponsor homes, with family members, if possible.” More than 170,000 people were apprehended crossing the border illegally in March, breaking a 15-year record. Psaki’s comments come after Harris said that she approaches the immigration crisis with the perspective that “most people don’t want to leave home,” during an interview with CNN’s State of the Union that aired Sunday. “Most people don’t want to leave home and when they do, it’s usually for one of two reasons: they’re fleeing some harm or they cannot stay and satisfy the basic necessities of life,” she said. “I look at the issue of what’s going on in the Northern Triangle from that perspective,” Harris said. “And then my take on it is that we’ve got to understand that. We have to give people some sense of hope that if they stay that help is on the way.” She said the Commerce Department will be convening a trade mission and the Department of Agriculture will be helping farmers in the Northern Triangle region who have been affected by the drought. “This is the kind of work that has to happen. The kind of work that has to happen is the diplomatic work that we’ve been engaged in, including my calls to the president of Mexico, the president of Guatemala,” Harris said. She added that she would be meeting with the respective presidents, possibly in person, saying the meetings couldn’t happen “soon enough.”

  • 216 employees demand Simon & Schuster cut ties with Trump administration authors

    216 Simon & Schuster employees and over 3,500 outside supporters submitted a petition on Monday to senior executives asking the company to stop publishing books from figures linked to the Trump administration, the Wall Street Journal reports. Driving the news: The petition demands the company sever ties with former Vice President Mike Pence, who signed a two-book deal ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 216 employees represent roughly 14% of the company's workforce. Prominent Black writers, including award-winning author Jesmyn Ward, were among the outside supporters.Pence's memoir is expected to publish by 2023 and will serve as a reflection of his four years in the White House. The petition asks Simon & Schuster executives not to treat “the Trump administration as a ‘normal’ chapter in American history," per the Journal.What they're saying: “When S&S chose to sign Mike Pence, we broke the public’s trust in our editorial process, and blatantly contradicted previous public claims in support of Black and other lives made vulnerable by structural oppression," the petition says, according to the Journal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Islamic State degraded in Afghanistan but still poses threat

    Tribal elder Dawlat Khan still has nightmares about fighters from the local affiliate of the global Islamic State terror network who swept across his and other villages in eastern Afghanistan five years ago. Militants of the Islamic State group have since been driven back into the mountains by blistering U.S. and Afghan bombing raids and a fierce ground campaign by the Taliban, Afghanistan's homegrown insurgents. The Taliban, eager to expand their domestic political power, pledged to the Trump administration last year they would prevent any attacks on the West from Afghan soil after foreign troops leave.

  • 'Cannon fodder': Medical students in India feel betrayed

    Since the beginning of the week, Dr. Siddharth Tara, a postgraduate medical student at New Delhi’s government-run Hindu Rao Hospital, has had a fever and persistent headache. On Tuesday, India reported 323,144 new infections for a total of more than 17.6 million cases, behind only the United States. India's Health Ministry also reported another 2,771 deaths in the past 24 hours, with 115 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour.

  • Fox News admits Biden doesn't actually want to cancel meat. Late night hosts pounce anyway.

    Have you heard President Biden wants to cut your meat consumption to four pounds a year? If so, somebody's feeding you a bunch of baloney. "No matter what you're hearing from Fox News or a Twitter swarm of Republican leaders, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr., Biden's proposal to cut U.S. carbon emissions says absolutely nothing about banning beef or rationing meat or forcing you to eat Brussels sprouts on July 4," Politico's Michael Grunwald wrote Monday night. "It's malarkey. It's a Whopper. It's USDA Prime bull." "There is no effort designed to limit people's intake of beef coming out of President Biden's White House or USDA," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack clarified Monday. "Sometimes in the political world, games get played and issues are injected into the conversation knowing full well that there's no factual basis." Fox News anchor John Roberts acknowledged Monday that he and his network had erred Friday in injecting the idea Biden wants to limit your burgers into the conversation. Fox gently acknowledges that its coverage about Biden supposedly trying to force Americans to eat less red meat wasn't accurate: "A graphic and a script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden's plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case." pic.twitter.com/iClZSk8P4M — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 26, 2021 Late Night's Seth Meyers played the retracted clip of John Roberts, plus other iterations of this "insane new lie about Joe Biden." Clearly, "Republicans seem to think Joe Biden's army of antifa super soldiers is gonna come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss books and your hamburgers," he said, "and I'm only slightly exaggerating." Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former economic adviser, took "this dumb and completely baseless lie" one step dumber, Meyers showed. "That's right, in Biden's America you'll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a 'plant-based beer,' as opposed to, you know, all those meat-based beers. Does he think PBR stands for Pork and Beef Ribs? Does he think Hamm's is made with real ham?" Yes, "no one was more upset about this made-up news than Fox Business made-up host Larry Kudlow," who warned about "an unthinkable nightmare" where Biden will have us all "drinking 'plant-based beer,'" Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "But some beer companies are fighting back." Namely, "Meat Lager." You can watch that actually terrifying commercial below. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

  • 'Incident' strikes Saudi port of Yanbu in Red Sea

    Black smoke rose Tuesday off the Saudi port of Yanbu after an undescribed "incident" in the Red Sea, authorities said, while one private security firm warned of a possible attack on a ship. Details remained scarce, but the incident comes after a series of attacks on shipping in the wider Mideast region amid a shadow war between Iran and Israel and against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and world powers over Iran's tattered nuclear deal. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the incident, which also comes amid the kingdom's yearslong war against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

  • Seth Meyers Exposes ‘Sweaty, Bloated’ Donald Trump Jr.’s Meat Lies

    NBCOn Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Biden’s climate change plan included a 90 percent cut in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.“Perhaps the central theme of our politics at the moment is that one of our two major political coalitions is growing more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid, and more detached from reality by the day,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating.”From there, Meyers cut to the genuinely shocking montage of Fox News’ John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Larry Kudlow all repeating the false claim. “That’s right, in Biden’s America you’ll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a ‘plant-based beer,’ you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers,” Meyers joked.“Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing,” the host clarified. “And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.” Watch Puppet Mitch McConnell Pretend to Be Human in Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’Meyers then pivoted to the outraged responses from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “whose last name sounds like a Dilbert character who wears a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ T-shirt” and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO for me.”“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Democrats fight 'sham audit' in Arizona, saying Republicans aim to justify voter suppression

    Raquel Terán, chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, told Insider the GOP-led audit in Maricopa County will enable "voter suppression."

  • Iranian vessels swarmed and harassed US Coast Guard ships for hours in the Persian Gulf

    The US Navy says that four Iranian Iranian vessels harassed two US Coast Guard cutters in international waters in the Persian Gulf earlier this month.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • HBO confirms 'Game of Thrones' prequel has finally started production and shares the first photo of the cast at a table read

    See a behind-the-scenes look at the first "Game of Thrones" spinoff currently in production. HBO gave fans a look at the main cast of actors.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Fox News' Tucker Carlson suggests viewers call the cops on parents with masked children

    No one enjoys wearing a face mask, and some medical experts are now saying people — especially vaccinated people — mostly don't need to wear them for non-intimate outdoor activities. The coronavirus does not spread as easily outdoors — though it could jump from human to human if, say, infected Tucker Carlson fans get in your face to scream (politely) about how you are making them uncomfortable by wearing a mask outdoor. And if one of these triggered people also calls the cops or child protective services because your child is wearing a mask, well, that may be on Carlson, too, after his Monday night show on Fox News. Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused -- "call the police immediately, contact child protective services" pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021 The Federalist's Molly Hemingway evidently thought Carlson had a good, and viable, idea. legit deranged to think it’s possible to “politely” walk up to a total stranger and tell them “your mask is making me uncomfortable” pic.twitter.com/4K3zR3Lfxw — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) April 27, 2021 Carlson's colleague Laura Ingraham hit on masked children, too, suggesting this may be a growing front in the conservative culture wars. pic.twitter.com/kBmCeMGzSM — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) April 27, 2021 The COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away, new variants seem to be hitting younger people, children are not immune, and people under 16 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Also, per science, masks work, even outdoors. An average of about 715 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19, a sharp drop from February but not nothing, and very few of them are children, but not zero. Presumably, Carlson is just trying to make a point about snooty mask wearers scowling at mask scofflaws, but it's unlikely 911 operators will see it that way if his viewers take him seriously. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's sleep loss in jail concerns judges

    Appeals judges hearing bail arguments seemed sympathetic Monday to claims that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is unjustly kept awake at night by guards ensuring she doesn’t die in jail like Jeffrey Epstein did while awaiting his sex trafficking trial. Two of three judges on a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Manhattan expressed concern about light shined in her cell every 15 minutes at night as Federal Bureau of Prisons guards make sure she’s breathing. “Is she a suicide risk or not?” Circuit Judge Richard J. Sullivan asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz.

  • LeBron James mocked a bar owner calling for his expulsion from the NBA after controversial tweet

    LeBron James responded on Twitter to a story about a Cincinnati Bar owner refusing to show NBA games until he is 'expelled' from the NBA.

  • Nearly half of surveyed Republicans say Chauvin verdict was wrong outcome

    A whopping 46 percent of Republicans polled after Derek Chauvin was found guilty have a problem with the jury’s verdict. A CBS News/YouGov poll of more than 2,500 Americans noted the stark partisan differences of opinion related to last week’s verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. According to the poll, 90% of Democrats believe that Chauvin’s conviction on all three counts — for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — was the “right” verdict.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican who voted for Trump's impeachment, leaves open the option of a presidential run

    The Wyoming Republican called it "disqualifying" for senators who challenged the 2020 election results to run for president in 2024.

  • Explainer: What do Apple's new iPhone privacy changes mean for consumers and businesses?

    Apple Inc on Monday will begin rolling out an update of its iOS operating system with new privacy controls designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users. For Apple's more than 1 billion iPhone users, the change will mean a new pop-up notification in some apps seeking their permission to collect data that Apple believes could be used to track their browsing habits across third-party apps and websites. For businesses, the rules could bring seismic changes to the nearly $100 billion mobile advertising market if most iPhone users decline to allow data collection, though the exact impact remains a question, according to industry experts.

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.