Depew man charged in murder of ex-wife

NextShark

A crowdfunding campaign set up to help Christina, the teenager who stood up to bullies and was beaten on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train last week, has surpassed its initial $10,000 goal by raising more than $702,435, as of Nov. 22. Tons of support: The GoFundMe campaign, set by YLin Chen, Christina’s mother, and Michael Chen, Christina’s brother, said that Christina has now been released from the hospital after suffering the severe beating last week, according to local news site Billy Penn. Shocking video shows a group of female youths, one in a hijab, brutally beating two passive Asian people on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia on Wednesday near Erie Station.