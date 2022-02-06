Depew man pleads in NT kidnapping

Feb. 6—BUFFALO — A Depew man, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with and kidnapping a North Tonawanda teen, has pleaded guilty to a federal felony.

Michael Mesko has also reportedly agreed to a plea deal with Niagara County prosecutors on state charges connected to his involvement with the teenager.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York confirmed that Mesko, 51, pleaded guilty to a single count of enticement of a minor. The charge carries a minimum prison term of 10 years behind bars and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, along with a fine of $250,000.

However, under federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors project that Mesko will receive a prison sentence of between 24 and 30 years from U.S. District Court judge John Sinatra Jr. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Sources have also indicated that after Mesko is sentenced in federal court, he will appear in Niagara County Court and is expected to plead guilty to a charge of second-degree rape. Any sentence handed down in county court for that conviction, would, by law, run concurrently with Mesko's federal imprisonment.

Mesko has also previously pleaded guilty to Pennsylvania state charges in connection with the kidnapping of his teenage victim. He remains jailed, without bail, pending his federal sentencing.

In Niagara County, Mesko was charged by a grand jury with two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree criminal sex act, second-degree kidnapping and second-degree criminal contempt. Federal authorities had charged him in a criminal complaint with enticement of a minor and production of child sexual abuse material.

In his federal plea, Mesko admitted that he knowingly attempted "to persuade, induce, entice, or coerce an individual under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity." Mesko also admitted that he knew that his victim "was mentally disabled,"

Story continues

During a preliminary hearing in Venango County(Pennsylvania) Court, on Feb. 24, Mesko pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief after prosecutors there withdrew seven other charges, including counts of endangering welfare of children, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and driving at an unsafe speed.

Mesko was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after they encountered him on Feb. 16 at a rest stop just off Interstate 80 near Harrisville, Pennsylvania. He had been the subject of a multi-state Amber Alert, issued the previous night by North Tonawanda police.

North Tonawanda Police detectives said at the time of the Amber Alert that they were working with agents from the Buffalo field office of the FBI to investigate the abduction of a 17-year-old girl. Agents assigned to the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force said they first began looking into Mesko's activities after NTPD detectives arrested him Feb. 4, 2021, on claims that he had been engaging in repeated sexual acts with the teenage kidnapping victim.

Mesko was charged with rape at that time, but was released from custody after Niagara County prosecutors decided not to hold a preliminary hearing and instead chose to take their evidence to a grand jury. An order of protection, barring Mesko from contact with his victim, was issued at that time.

Court records in Pennsylvania do not indicate if Mesko was sentenced for his guilty pleas there or what potential sentences he may still face.