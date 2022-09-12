Depleting Reserves Spell Risks for Emerging Asian Currencies

Subhadip Sircar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asian central banks have seen a sharp depletion in their foreign-exchange reserves, stoking concerns it may crimp market interventions to curb currency losses in the face of the mighty dollar.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A closely-watched measure of reserves cover -- the number of months of imports a country can finance with its foreign-exchange holdings -- has dropped to about seven for EM Asia ex-China, the lowest since the global financial crisis in 2008, according to Standard Chartered Plc. It was about 10 months at the beginning of the year and as high as 16 in August 2020, pointing to an erosion of developing nation firepower to defend currencies.

“The deterioration indicates that central bank intervention to support local currencies might be much more limited going forward,” Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South Asia FX research at Standard Chartered in Singapore said last week. “Overall, we expect central banks’ FX policy to turn less supportive.”

Thailand saw the biggest drop in reserves as a percentage of the gross domestic product, followed by Malaysia and India, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Reserves cover about nine months of imports for India, six for Indonesia, around eight for Philippines and seven for South Korea, Standard Chartered said.

Central bankers across emerging Asia have relied on reserves to protect their currencies against a resurgent dollar as aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening spurred flows back to the US. Any indication of a slowdown in market interventions may exacerbate losses for Asian currencies, many of which hit record or multi-year lows recently.

Central bank interventions may also see a change -- from dollar sales to purchases -- as their focus is likely to shift from containing imported inflation to boosting export competitiveness if Asia’s exports come under pressure, said Devesh.

Using the drop in reserves as a proxy for FX intervention, India and Thailand have been among the most aggressive, with reserves declining by about $81 billion and $32 billion, respectively, this year. Reserves dropped by $27 billion in South Korea, $13 billion in Indonesia and $9 billion in Malaysia.

Part of the decline was also due to dollar strength eroding the value of other currencies held in reserves.

“On current burn rates, Thailand remains worrying as does Philippines, India, Indonesia, and even Malaysia is becoming a bigger concern than it was earlier,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore.

Still, emerging Asian markets remain in better shape than in previous crises having built up higher buffers. Investors have been turning to these markets in recent months, optimistic they can offer faster growth, policy support and potentially higher returns.

Read: Bond Markets Are Showing Turnaround Signs in Emerging Asia

The dollar surge has led to China’s yuan edging close to the key 7 level, while the risk-sensitive Korean won weakened to levels not seen since 2009. The Indian rupee and the Philippine peso hit record lows recently. Emerging Asian currencies traded mixed on Monday and the dollar came under pressure against major peers as investors awaited US inflation due Tuesday for clues on interest-rate hikes.

Authorities in the region have ratcheted up their verbal interventions. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda last week joined a number of officials expressing concern over sudden moves in the yen. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the authority is in the currency market almost everyday, while the Bank of Korea said it will take active stabilization measures.

“They are between a rock and a hard place,” said Varathan. “The conspiracy of bullish dollar, recession risks, and elevated inflation exacerbated by exogenous price shocks means that EM Asia central banks cannot assume that the worst risks are behind us.”

(Updates currency performance in 11th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Uber turns to Nuro for AV delivery and Razor charges into the seated scooter market

    Before I dive into the news of the week, check out this lovely discount to attend TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. Other guests include Marc Lore, Serena Williams — yes, the Serena Williams — OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan, Campfire co-founder and CEO Joshua Ogundu and investors from a16z, Forerunner, Redpoint and Y Combinator. There is also the TechCrunch+ stage and roundtable discussions, where founders can get insights and advice from experienced leaders and investors about to how navigate some of the trickier parts of running a business.

  • Chile launches plan to boost investment to address weakened economy

    Chile's government launched a plan on Monday to promote investment into 2023 that includes an array of tax breaks for the world's largest copper producing nation at a time when its economy is faltering. In a news conference alongside President Gabriel Boric, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said the package aims to boost investment by at least five percentage points during 2023. "This 'Invest in Chile' plan brings together management efforts, public resources and regulatory changes, all of which can be implemented quickly," Marcel said.

  • Frustrated Investors Left Empty-Handed in IndiGo Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who attempted to participate in last week’s 20.5 billion-rupee ($258 million) share sale in India’s largest airline IndiGo were left empty-handed due to a feature of the country’s trading rules that has long been a source of frustration for institutional fund managers.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryUS Stocks Gain on Bets That Inflation Is Near Peak: Markets Wra

  • Russia is now offering even more discounts to India on oil

    The G7 countries are seeking India’s support to enforce a price cap on Russian oil. But Moscow seems to be a step ahead.

  • Explainer-The G7's price cap on Russian oil begins to take shape

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven countries is working to cap the price of Russian oil in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, a plan analysts say could work in the long term but might boost oil prices in coming months. Officials in G7 countries, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, say the unprecedented measure, set to begin Dec. 5, will cut the price Russia receives for oil without reducing its petroleum exports to world consumers. Russian President Vladimir Putin could push back, causing stress in oil markets even as the plan comes together.

  • Covid lockdowns and China help push 50m people into slavery

    Covid-19 lockdowns and China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang have forced millions more people into modern slavery, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has warned.

  • Muni Investors Dump Holdings at Record Pace as Fed Keeps Hiking

    (Bloomberg) -- Municipal-bond investors are dumping holdings at an unprecedented rate as the worst slump in decades for US state and city debt rattles this traditionally staid asset class.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Start

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Jumps As Warren Buffett Adds to $16 Billon Stake

    Occidental Petroleum shares jumped higher Monday after billionaire investor Warren Buffett added to both his stake in the oil major and speculation that he may be preparing to buy at least half of its outstanding stock. Buffett boosted his holding in Occidental, which he has been adding to for most of the year, to 26.8%, according to Securities & Exchange Commission filings from late last week, after buying an additional 51.99 million shares. The move came shortly after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said in late August that Berkshire Hathaway's additional investment in Occidental was "consistent with the public interest", giving Buffett the nod to purchase "up to 50%" of the oil major's common shares.

  • Ukraine gains further territory on Monday, pushing Russian forces to border in some areas

    As blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns, the Ukrainian military said its troops had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours.

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • Indian Agency 'Unfreezes' Bank Account of Crypto Exchange WazirX

    The development is related to an ongoing investigation of 16 fintech companies over alleged fraud on instant loan apps, which are apps that make short-term loans. "Some out of them have happened to use the WazirX platform," said a company blog post. "WazirX has been cooperating with the investigators by providing them with all the necessary details."

  • Activist jailed for two years for insulting Thailand's queen

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -A Thai court sentenced a political activist to two years in prison on Monday for insulting the monarchy, her lawyer said, after the activist was judged to have dressed as Queen Suthida during a street protest the court ruled mocked the royal family. It is a crime in Thailand to defame or insult the king, queen, heir or regent, with punishments of up to 15 years in prison under what are among the world's strictest "lese majeste" laws. Jatuporn "New" Saeoueng, 25, was found guilty of intentionally mocking the monarchy by her actions during a Bangkok street protest in 2020, according to her lawyer Krisadang Nutcharat.

  • Cost of charging electric car cut by a third under PM’s ‘energy price guarantee’

    The RAC said it will cost an average of £22.22 to fully charge an electric car such as a Kia e-Niro from October 1.

  • Why You Should Care About NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Strong Returns On Capital

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • 2 women convicted of assault after 2021 American Airlines dispute, causing unexpected Phoenix landing

    Two women were convicted of assault after a 2021 American Airlines dispute which caused an unexpected landing in Phoenix. One of them is facing a four-month prison sentence.

  • US STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as focus shifts to inflation data

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as investors positioned themselves for a crucial inflation reading this week that could determine the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Focus is on consumer prices data on Tuesday for any signs that price pressures may be easing. Headline inflation is expected to rise at an 8.1% pace over the year in August, compared with 8.5% in July.

  • Creditors Lose Some Rights as ESG Bond Market Allows Legal Tweak

    (Bloomberg) -- In one of the hottest corners of ESG debt, issuers have started altering documents so they can change their targets without getting bondholders’ permission.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceGoldman Plans to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This Mo

  • Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores

    (Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases. "Following ISO's decision to establish a new merchant category code, Visa will proceed with next steps, while ensuring we protect all legal commerce on the Visa network in accordance with our long-standing rules," Visa said in a statement.

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Says Dollar Rise Is Behind Crypto Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Monetary policy and inflation have been the primary drivers behind this year’s slide in cryptocurrency prices, according to FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This Month“Dollars a

  • JPMorgan to boost payments business with Renovite purchase

    JPMorgan has clinched a deal to buy U.S. firm Renovite Technologies to expand its payments processing business and win market share in a lucrative industry where big banks face tough competition from fintech disrupters. California-based Renovite, which has a presence in both India and Britain, provides cloud-native technology to optimize payments processing through a wide range of products and has about 140 employees, of which roughly 125 are engineers. "This acquisition will help us achieve our goal to develop the next-generation payments processing platform globally," said Max Neukirchen, Global Head of Payments & Commerce Solutions at JPMorgan.