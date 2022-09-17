‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station

A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station.

Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.

On September 5th, the Suffolk County DA says Alsallak and another suspect verbally accosted the victim and his friend while at the Andrew Station platform. Alsallak and the other suspect shouted homophobic slurs at the victim and violently attacked him, knocking him momentarily unconscious, according to police. Authorities say the assault continued when one of the suspects continued kicking the victim, leaving him with a laceration on his lip and a significant contusion on the back of his head.

Police identified Alsallak using surveillance video from the station.

Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden called the attack “a deplorable assault on this innocent victim and a reminder that intolerance and bigotry will never go unpunished.”

Alsallack us ordered to stay away from Andrew Station and will return to court on October 27 for a pretrial hearing.

The investigation into the other suspect in the assault is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW











