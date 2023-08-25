‘Deplorable’: Ex-prosecutor slams Taylor Greene’s photoshopped post
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted a photoshopped “MAGA mug shot” after former President Donald Trump was booked and released at a Georgia jail.
“Trump legal brief” provides succinct daily updates on the criminal cases against the 45th president of the United States.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
The biggest news stories this morning: The web version of Threads is finally here, PlayStation is buying premium headphone brand Audeze, Trump's first post since X reinstated him is his mug shot.
Former president Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021, came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Investors continue to warm up to the market despite a host of macroeconomic concerns.
After an attention-grabbing debate performance, Vivek Ramaswamy is under a more intense level of scrutiny. He's going to have to answer for major flip-flops on Mike Pence, Jan. 6 and Donald Trump.
A debate without Donald Trump diminished the candidates on the stage, who still did their best to present themselves as an alternative to the 45th president.
The former president’s political standing might not recover — even among Republicans — if he’s found guilty in one of the several cases against him.
At Wednesday's GOP debate, eight candidates took center stage — and some took issue with LGBTQ rights.