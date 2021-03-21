Deported criminals who sneak back into Britain face up to five years in jail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Hymas
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ONE EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVING. NO ALTERING OR MANIPULATING. NO USE ON SOCIAL MEDIA UNLESS AGREED BY HOC PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICE. MANDATORY CREDIT: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Home Secretary Priti Patel speaking in the House of Commons, London, in the aftermath of last Saturday&#39;s vigil for murdered Sarah Everard on Clapham Common. Issue date: Sunday November 29, 2015. PA Photo. Officers clashed with crowds gathered to remember the 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing while walking home from a friend&#39;s flat on March 3. See PA story POLICE Reclaim. Photo credit should read: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder - Jessica Taylor/PA Wire
ONE EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVING. NO ALTERING OR MANIPULATING. NO USE ON SOCIAL MEDIA UNLESS AGREED BY HOC PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICE. MANDATORY CREDIT: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Home Secretary Priti Patel speaking in the House of Commons, London, in the aftermath of last Saturday's vigil for murdered Sarah Everard on Clapham Common. Issue date: Sunday November 29, 2015. PA Photo. Officers clashed with crowds gathered to remember the 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing while walking home from a friend's flat on March 3. See PA story POLICE Reclaim. Photo credit should read: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder - Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Deported foreign criminals who sneak back into Britain will be jailed for up to five years under a crackdown to be announced this week by Priti Patel.

The Home Secretary is to increase the maximum prison sentence from the current six months to five years for anyone caught illegally back in Britain after being deported for a criminal offence.

The move, part of a new Sovereign Borders Bill reforming the “broken” asylum system, will also see increases in the penalties for illegal migrants, who currently face up to six months in jail, and human traffickers who will face life sentences, up from the current maximum of 14 years.

Every foreign traveller will also face a criminal check before they get on a plane to Britain in an attempt to deter and prevent foreign criminals from entering the UK. The change replicates tough US measures introduced after the 9/11 terror attack to keep out people who pose a threat to the US.

Under the plans, all overseas visitors – including those from EU member states – will be forced to apply for permission to enter the UK before starting their journey. This will provide a chance to screen arrivals in advance of them setting off.

Travellers will have their details automatically checked against watch lists and criminal databases – and those who have previously committed crimes will have their applications reviewed to decide if they should be let in.

Officials will be able to block dangerous people from coming before they board flights.

Signalling the changes at the weekend, Ms Patel said: “Illegal immigration is facilitated by serious organised criminals exploiting people and profiting from human misery.

“It is counter to our national interest because the same criminal gangs and networks are also responsible for other illicit activity ranging from drug and firearms trafficking to serious violent crimes.

“Our New Plan for Immigration will make big changes, building a new system that is fair but firm. We will continue to encourage asylum via safe and legal routes whilst at the same time toughening our stance towards illegal entry and the criminals that endanger life by enabling it.”

The crackdown on returning deportees follows an investigation by The Telegraph which revealed how a prolific Albanian burglar twice deported from the UK for his crimes sneaked back into Britain as an illegal immigrant. He even posted Instagram pictures of his high life drinking cocktails and driving a Porsche.

Doran Puka, 26, was originally jailed for nine months in 2016 and then deported the following year for attempting to break into a property when the owner spotted him on a webcam while on holiday in France.

Yet, within a year, he managed to evade border controls and return to the UK where he carried out a string of burglaries in suburban London.

Puka was eventually caught wearing an expensive watch he had stolen when he was spotted by plain clothes officers patrolling Surbiton in south west London after the increase in burglaries locally. He was jailed for three and a half years and then deported in March 2020.

During his time in prison in the UK, he earned notoriety for using an illegal mobile phone smuggled into the jail to post Instagram pictures of himself with other criminals.

After returning to his native Albania for several months, he travelled through Germany, Belgium and Netherlands before beating border checks to enter Britain again in December 2020.

Pictures posted on Instagram showed him in the London commuter suburb of Richmond, Surrey, wearing a Covid-19 mask and standing next to a £70,000 Porsche estate car on Christmas Eve.

Home Office figures show the number of foreign criminals living freely in the UK who are eligible for deportation has exceeded 10,000 for the first time. Almost 3,000 were released from prison more than five years ago but have still not been deported by the Home Office.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden aides had ties to large tech companies, disclosures show

    Top Biden administration officials had previously undisclosed ties to large corporations including tech giants Microsoft Corp, Alphabet's Google and Facebook Inc, financial disclosures by the White House show. According to the filings with the Office of Government Ethics, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan served on an advisory council for Microsoft from 2017 through May of last year. Sullivan, who oversees an interagency response to January's cyberattack on Microsoft's Exchange email software, holds between $50,000 and $100,000 of stock in both Microsoft and Alphabet and owns between $15,000 and $50,000 of Facebook stock, the disclosure shows.

  • Bill Aimed at Police Reform in Texas Named for Black Police Shooting Victim Michael Ramos. Predictably, Some Officials Are Mad

    Last week, The Root reported that the Austin, Texas, police officer who fatally shot 42-year-old Michael Ramos in April last year was arrested and charged with murder.

  • State: Water may be unsafe at Texas site for migrant teens

    Texas' environmental regulator on Friday barred most uses of the water at an oilfield camp converted into a holding center for immigrant teenagers, raising alarms about the safety of more than 400 youths detained there. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said running water at the Midland camp could be used only to flush toilets or wash clothes because officials aren't sure whether the water is safe. It's unknown how many teenagers may have drunk from taps or used it otherwise.

  • Professor threatens to fail student without internet in Myanmar

    Myanmar's military has intermittently blocked internet across the country for weeks following a February 1 coup.

  • Domestic abusers, stalkers and sex offenders to be registered on super-database

    Domestic abusers, stalkers and sex offenders will be registered on a super-database under plans being drawn up by the Government. Ministers are looking to set up a single database that would enable police and probation services to track offenders guilty of violence against women more effectively following the outcry after the death of Sarah Everard. Anyone on the register would be required to tell police of any change of address or name - a tactic commonly used by sex offenders, or the start of any new relationship. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, are minded to create a single database after a defeat last week in the House of Lords on an amendment to the domestic abuse bill that would require them to set up a register for stalkers. They were defeated by 327 to 232 votes – a majority of 95 – on the proposal that would create a new statutory duty to force serial offenders to be put on a national register and closely monitored like serious sex criminals. A Government source said: “Creating multiple databases is never a good idea. The principle would be to set up one.” The amendment is due to be considered by MPs in the Commons after Easter but a Government decision on creating a database is likely to be part of a wider shake-up of laws and measures to protect women and girls from violence. Ms Patel’s consultation on violence against women and girls received 78,000 responses in three days after being reopened in the wake of the death of Ms Everard. It could delay the final plans beyond the planned Summer launch as officials analyse the total 150,000 responses. Plans for a register of stalkers was first revealed in the Telegraph last week. It's thought the single database including a wider range of offences is now the most likely policy to get ministerial backing. Other measures being considered include a new offence of sexual harassment in public, which has been championed by the Government’s independent adviser Nimco Ali, and the formal inclusion of misogyny as a hate crime meriting longer sentences for offenders. The campaign for a database has been led by Laura Richards, former head of Scotland Yard’s Homicide Prevention Unit, who has compiled a report into 31 cases where women were killed after the failure by police and other agencies to tackle their attackers’ previous violence. They include women who died despite persistent abuse that should have been more thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, or who were left in the dark about their partners’ previous violence before they were murdered. Ms Richards, who also headed the Met’s Violent Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit, backed the idea of expanding the Violent and Sex Offender Register (VISOR) to include any serial domestic abuser or stalker, defined as those who had committed offences against two or more victims. She believed it could be extended eventually to include intelligence on suspected offenders who may not have been convicted, with other agencies such as social services also given graded access to the database. As well requiring address and personal details, it could allow the courts and police to impose restrictions on computer use and monitoring movement by electronic tagging and curfews. Failure to comply with the restrictions would result in a recall to prison if they had previously been convicted or other court-imposed sanctions. Ms Richards said: “It would be the biggest cultural shift in my professional opinion to change the focus so that we look at perpetrators behaviour and ask questions about them instead of saying: ‘Why was she out at 9.30pm?’ It’s important in changing the culture and saving lives.”

  • North Korean man extradited to US in sanctions case

    A North Korean citizen was taken into U.S. custody on Saturday after being extradited from Malaysia to face money laundering charges, making him the first North Korean extradited to the U.S. to face trial. Mun Chol Myong was in the custody of the FBI in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Mun, who is in his 50s, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after the U.S. requested his extradition.

  • Philadelphia sixth grader asks school board to open classrooms amid pandemic

    Mason Seder, sixth grader at McCall School, gives powerful testimony to the Philadelphia school board members as he pushes to return to in-person learning.

  • 'We all know hate when we see it': Dem lawmakers condemn violence against Asian Americans

    The shootings, which left eight dead, including six Asian women, follow recent national reckonings over race, gender and gun violence.

  • French health experts criticise new third-wave lockdown measures as too soft

    French health experts have criticised the country's latest Covid lockdown measures, claiming they will not be enough to control the rapid spread of a third wave of coronavirus infections. While the Paris region, along with 15 other departments in northern France, officially entered a third lockdown on Saturday, many are calling it a "lockdown light". Under the restrictions, residents are allowed within a 10 km (6.2 mile) radius of their homes to shop, practice sport, and go on walks during the day. A curfew remains in place from 7pm to 6am. Many businesses remain closed, travel between regions is prohibited, as is meeting in groups of more than six people outside. The new measures come as hospitals in the Paris region have been stretched beyond capacity, the country is seeing around 35,000 new coronavirus cases a day. “It’s going to be chaos,” said Catherine Hill, an epidemiologist at Gustave Roussy Hospital in southern Paris. “[Hospitals] are already saturated, so it’s going to get worse and worse and they're going to have to transfer people to other parts of the country.”

  • McCarthy hires top Trump official to run political operation

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has hired former President Trump’s White House political director, Brian Jack, to lead his own political operation, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The move to bring on Jack underscores McCarthy's strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backdrop: Jack is one of a small group that worked for Trump through his entire journey — from his 2016 campaign to his final flight on Air Force One.McCarthy (R-Calif.) met Jack through Trump and sees him as an asset for fundraising and recruitment, as well as strategy.Jack remains connected to Trump, who viewed him as his go-to guy for congressional elections during the last cycle.Jack previously held top roles at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Republican National Committee and has worked with several GOP campaigns.What we're hearing: Talks about a potential job in McCarthy's office began in December, while Trump was still in office. Jack formally started this month.He was initially considered as a candidate to lead the National Republican Campaign Committee but ultimately opted to work directly for McCarthy.Jack will work closely with NRCC staff, as has been the case with aides to past House Republican leaders.What they’re saying: “I worked closely with Brian during his four years at The White House,” Richard Hudson, secretary of the GOP conference, told Axios.“He served President Trump exceptionally well, knows what it takes to win Congressional races, and I’m excited he’s working with Leader Kevin McCarthy and our team that will Take Back the House.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stop Asian hate, Stop Black hate, stop all hate: Many Americans call for unity against racism

    Many leaders of color are calling on Americans to unite against the common enemy of white supremacy after a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

  • Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths

    Authorities are still investigating claims made by a man charged in a New Jersey slaying who has said he killed a total of 16 people in multiple states, though a law enforcement official confirmed Sunday that he is the primary suspect in the killing of his ex-wife and three others found in a car in New Mexico. Local law enforcement officials in New Mexico and in New Jersey are working with federal agents on the veracity of claims by Sean Lannon, including that he killed 11 other people, the official said. Authorities said in court documents that Lannon, 47, made the admission in a phone call to a relative, who told investigators he expressed remorse.

  • US Defence Secretary makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan as troop withdrawal deadline looms

    The US defence secretary touched down in Kabul on Sunday in a surprise visit amid uncertainty around the May 1 deadline for the total withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Lloyd Austin a retired army general, said the Biden administration wanted to see “a responsible end to this conflict” and “a transition to something else.” The May deadline for the withdrawal of US troops was set under a deal negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration last year as part of its drive to reduce American commitments in the region. More than 2,300 American soldiers have died in Afghanistan since the start of the conflict in 2001, in the wake of the September 11 attacks by al-Qaeda. Mr Biden has warned that meeting the May 1 deadline could be "tough", indicating that forces could remain - albeit only for a short time.

  • Smoke billows after bombardment hits fuel depot in northern Syria

    Smoke billows into the air after a bombardment hit a fuel depot in the Syrian town of Bab al-Hawa near the Turkish border. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said the strikes were carried out by Russian jets.

  • A Washington sheriff walked back his claim to police that a Black newspaper carrier was stopping at houses on his street and threatened to kill him

    Sheriff Ed Troyer is facing calls for his resignation after alleging that a Black newspaper carrier whom he had followed threatened to kill him.

  • Judge Denies Bid to Delay and Relocate Derek Chauvin Trial, Rules Evidence From 2019 George Floyd Arrest Admissible

    Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin—who is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd—has ruled that Chauvin’s trial will not be delayed or relocated after requests from defense attorneys. Chauvin’s lawyers argued last week that the announcement of the $27 million settlement Floyd’s family was granted after filing a civil lawsuit would unfairly prejudice the jury if the trial is held at its scheduled time.

  • Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer: TASS

    Russia's ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it was recalling its ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, for urgent talks after Biden said in an ABC interview he thought President Putin was a killer who would "pay a price" for alleged U.S. election meddling - an accusation that Moscow denies.

  • 'We all know hate when we see it': Democrats speak out on Atlanta shootings

    Democrats, local officials and community advocates have pushed law enforcement to characterize the killings as a hate crime and that race cannot be ignored as a motive.

  • Pope decries shame of racism, like 'virus' lurking in wait

    Pope Francis on Sunday denounced racism, likening it to a virus that lurks in waiting and only to emerge and show that “our supposed social progress is not as real or definitive” as people think. Francis tweeted on racism on the date that the United Nations marks as International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The pope likened racism to a “a virus that quickly mutates and, instead of disappearing, goes into hiding, and lurks in waiting.”

  • Bureaucracy Has Conquered Schools. Joe Biden Won’t Fix It

    For over a half century, from Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society to Barack Obama’s Race to the Top to the new education package within the COVID stimulus bill under Joe Biden, well-meaning presidents have tried in vain to remake America’s public schools. Why have all their efforts failed? We blame a history of ever-increasing bureaucracy that began with Napoleon and has had no end in sight since. President Lyndon Johnson signed a Great Society bill — the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965 — to assure educational equity by funding and formalizing federal intervention into public education. ESEA has been reauthorized and amended multiple times, each creating new offices, bureaucrats, and practices, but not necessarily serving kids. In 2002, President George W. Bush signed No Child Left Behind — ESEA’s seventh reauthorization — into law to change public education as we know it, forcing schools to test students annually and reform or close unless they taught all students. Postmortems a decade later found that few failing schools reformed and fewer still closed. Instead, schools became ever more enamored with mindless test prep. Less than a decade later, President Obama’s Race to the Top (RTT) — another ESEA-related initiative — promised a near-national curriculum, the Common Core, in part to help increasingly mobile students who had to start over every time they changed schools. RTT also paid states to consider whether students actually learned anything when principals evaluated teachers, infusing some consideration of performance into pay systems previously set by seniority and whether teachers had an extra degree. None of this changed schools. The politically toxic Common Core united strange bedfellows such as teachers’ unions distrusting any national testing and conservatives distrusting any national curricula. At best, the RTT replaced teacher-evaluation schemes that had found 99 percent of teachers effective with more-rigorous schemes that found 98 percent of teachers effective. The public-school system enjoys the status of being the most layered, centralized, and massive bureaucracies in America, and federal intervention has only made things worse. As two education analysts with a combined 70 years of studying — and studying in — U.S. public schools, we see historic explanations for the past 60 years of bipartisan school-reform failure to fundamentally change school bureaucracies. This same history also suggests that the Biden administration will get schools to hire more bureaucrats, but not to actually better serve children. This bureaucratic behemoth was not created on purpose, at least not in its current form. Back in the early 19th century, America had small public schools that were run by local school committees, often located in houses of worship. It was a sensible arrangement when government was small and churches were the dominant social organizations. That dynamic began to change when, in 1843, Massachusetts state education secretary Horace Mann visited Prussia. After suffering repeated invasions by Napoleon, Prussian leaders remade their schools to instill military discipline and patriotism so that students would grow up ready to fight off foreign incursions. To do this, Prussia bureaucratized schooling, with national control of schools and teacher training. Prussia’s example inspired Mann and other American reformers. Through the mid to late 1800s, American states increasingly regulated and standardized schools, paving the way for even more bureaucratic 20th-century reforms. The district system became essential to controlling schools. Gradually spreading across the country, first informally and finally through state constitutions, school districts essentially forced the majority of students to remain in the public school to which they were assigned by virtue of their zip code. Apart from all other educational considerations, this gave schools captive consumers whom bureaucrats could now often ignore. Later state and federal governments would seek to control these monopolistic local districts to get them to pay attention, sadly compounding the problem. In the early 1900s, to copy American manufacturing, teachers’ colleges, state governments, and district-school boards began to adopt the theory of scientific management. They thus began to transform small, often female-led schools stressing academics into large education factories in which male principals bossed female teachers, who in turn batch-processed children. As Kate Rousmaniere writes in The Principal’s Office, by mid century, “it seemed to be the natural order of things that women taught and men managed” in schools. Most male principals and superintendents are former coaches, with athletic coaching providing the traditional male path for promotion into educational administration. They often stress loyalty and teamwork over academic quality. Like factories, schools exalt specialization and division of labor. Indeed, professional administrators manage teachers and children much like factories process widgets. Through the mid and late 20th century, American education developed new professions such as curriculum specialists, counselors, and school psychologists, as well as specialized teachers for special education, English as second language, and gifted and talented students. Each new profession had its own specialized bureaucracy, imposed by federal legislation such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Federal intervention thus fostered and expanded bureaucratization. Here, we come full-circle. Many of the new specialists have come with their own specialized bureaucracies authorized by federal legislation such as ESEA Title I, Bilingual Education, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and the Carl Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. In fact, as one of us notes in the forthcoming “Rise of a Centropoly: Good Intentions, Distorted Incentives, and the Cloaked Costs of Top-Down Reform in U.S. Public Education,” federal intervention into schools turned out to be a powerful driver of one thing: school bureaucracy and its employees. Kennesaw State University professor Benjamin Scafidi documents the public-education-staffing surge from 1950 to 2015, when the number of teachers grew more than twice as fast as student enrollments did, and the ranks of administrators and support staff rose nearly three times as fast as teachers did. From 1950 to 2006 the number of students for each school staffer fell from 19.3 to eight. With ever larger staffs, education budgets soared, but teacher pay stagnated, encouraging teachers to make more money by leaving the classroom. For men, athletic coaching offered a direct path into high-paying administrative jobs above the unglamorous work of classroom teaching. For women, new education bureaucratic professions such as “curriculum specialist” offered similar upward mobility. Now the Biden administration promises no big changes, just more bureaucrats, more mental-health counselors, and more summer-school days. The K–12 money offered in the third COVID-relief package — almost $123 billion — goes toward a laundry list of programs and services. These include addressing learning loss through summer school, after-school, or extended-day programs, or responding to students’ academic, social, and emotional needs, and any activity allowed through existing programs including Title I of ESEA, IDEA, the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, and the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. For years, word on the street has been that big sums of money, such as those coming from the feds, go to hiring new staff. In other words, the money simply goes toward funding more boots on the same ground. Both students and staff are chewed up by a bureaucratic machine that favors ever larger budgets, not to mention fads from self-esteem building to personalized learning that are adopted and then discarded on a regular basis, doing little other than to pad administrator resumes. Along with eroding students’ dreams and teachers’ status, over-bureaucratization has had two pernicious consequences. First, as any parent of a student with a special-education label can attest, in today’s public schools, a single child is the responsibility of multiple education professionals who do not always talk with each other, let alone with the parents. Not all focus on whether students advance academically. This may explain research findings that special education, for example, may not help students over the long term. Other vulnerable students have similar outcomes. Second, bureaucratization means that principals have little control over the other professionals working inside their buildings. In Smarter Budgets, Smarter Schools, former school superintendent Nate Levenson grouses that when coordinators of specialized programs within schools claim that federal or state statutes require a particular practice or expenditure, few know enough to argue back. With dozens or even hundreds of spending categories, it is rare that a principal understands their school budget, much less how to shift resources from what fails to what works. This machine — bureaucratization layered atop a set of government monopolies — makes it nearly impossible to change schools in order to advance academics, or anything else. That is except for one thing: the bureaucracy itself. Martha Bradley-Dorsey is a distinguished doctoral fellow in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas, where Robert Maranto is the 21st Century Chair in Leadership. Mr. Maranto served on his local school board from 2015–20.