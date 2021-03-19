Deported migrants languish at US-Mexico border

The Associated Press visited Reynosa, Mexico, the border town across the Rio Grande from McAllen, Texas and saw deported migrants sleeping under a bridge. Many attempted to cross into the United States illegally and hope to try again. (March 19)

- Everybody's crying, every single day. And every day there's different groups. Every single day. Like right now, we saw some that have been here already a week, staying here with the same clothes, with the same everything. They haven't even showered. I mean, it's really bad.

  • What can Biden do about the ‘big problem’ at the border?

    A surge in migrants entering the U.S. has put President Biden's promise of a more compassionate immigration system to the test.

  • A Man-Made Disaster at the Border

    On March 14, the day that Kevin McCarthy and twelve House Republicans went to Texas to visit the southern border, the El Paso Central Processing Center for migrants reached capacity. The Republicans heard heartbreaking stories of unaccompanied children, some less than six years old, crossing the border while holding hands. Border agents informed the congressmen that fentanyl traffickers are exploiting the surge in illegal immigration. One agent told John Katko, ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee, that a few of the apprehended migrants appear on the terrorist watch list. Border and immigration personnel are stretched thin. “They’ve never seen anything like this,” McCarthy told me. Indeed, Homeland secretary Alejandro Mayorkas projects that the United States faces its largest surge in illegal immigration in two decades. He’s ordered FEMA to assist in taking care of the hundreds of unaccompanied minors who show up daily asking for asylum. Mayorkas and President Joe Biden insist that the previous administration is responsible for a crisis that emerged weeks after Donald Trump left the White House. They couldn’t be more wrong. What’s happening on the southern border is the most preventable emergency in years. And Joe Biden created it. No matter how often he tells asylum-seekers that now is not the time to enter the United States, migrants won’t listen. That’s because the policies he put into place incentivize the dangerous trek. At the same time, Biden has handed the Republicans an issue that will remain long after the $1,400 checks in the American Rescue Plan have been forgotten. And it hasn’t been 60 days since he took office. Biden’s contradictory messaging won’t relieve the pressure on the border. Sure, he told George Stephanopoulos that his message to migrants is, “Don’t leave your town or city or community.” Mayorkas echoed this sentiment in an interview with CBS. But then he added, “If they do, we will not expel that young child.” That includes tens of thousands of teenagers who may be looking for jobs rather than fleeing persecution. So the White House says stay put, but if you don’t and Border Patrol apprehends you, you’ll be housed, clothed, fed, and released if you are under 18. And by the way, we’re laying the groundwork for providing legal status and a path to citizenship for the millions of illegal immigrants already here. That’s not a stop light to border crossers. It’s a yellow light: Proceed with caution. What did Biden expect? True, he’s maintained a Trump-era rule that allows for the swift removal of adults because of the coronavirus. But he exempted minors from the regulation, creating a massive loophole. And he’s torn up just about everything else that Trump did. Rich Lowry has documented the rapid undoing of Trump’s successes. The most significant changes were ending the Migrant Protection Protocols — the so-called Remain in Mexico plan that kept asylum-seekers in Mexico while their claims were reviewed — and canceling the “safe-third-country” agreements that required migrants to apply for asylum in the first nation they entered on their way to the United States. Then there’s the attitudinal difference between the two presidents. Whatever else can be said about Trump, his position on illegal immigration was no mystery. Biden, of course, wants to repudiate every aspect of the Trump presidency, especially its approach to immigration. His demeanor and actions send a dramatic signal that America will be more welcoming. Even if he says otherwise. Kevin McCarthy, for example, recounted his time at an incomplete section of the border wall. Construction workers had only 17 miles left to finish — but were told to put down their tools as of midnight on January 20. Meanwhile the fence around the U.S. Capitol, complete with razor-wire, still stands. Biden’s position on the two walls delivers a message to both migrants and citizens. But it’s not a consistent message. Nor is it a republican one. The border calamity is the starkest contrast of the transition from Trump to Biden. It’s also a weak spot for an otherwise popular president. A recent Ipsos poll has immigration tied with health care as the third most important issue in the country. The Engagious/Schlesinger focus group of Trump-Biden swing voters expressed reservations about the current approach to the border. And last week’s CBS News poll showed that Biden is vulnerable: Just 52 percent approved of his handling of immigration, versus 67 percent support on the coronavirus, 69 percent on the vaccine, and 60 percent on the economy. McCarthy downplays the partisan angle. But there’s no denying Republicans sense a political opportunity. House Republicans went on the offensive when Mayorkas testified before Congress Wednesday. Next week, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will head to the border. Biden was helped by the absence of immigration from last year’s campaign. It allowed him to focus on the pandemic, the economy, and Trump’s personality. But now, on this subject at least, his luck has run out. And he has only himself to blame. This column originally ran at the Washington Free Beacon.

  • House Passes Bills To Legalize ‘Dreamers,’ Immigrant Farm Workers

    The House on Thursday passed a pair of immigration bills that would keep millions of illegal immigrants from being deported and offer them a pathway to remain in the U.S. permanently. The Dream and Promise Act, which would help more than 3 million “Dreamers” and others gain legal status and a chance for citizenship, passed in a 228-197 vote. Nine Republicans joined with Democrats to back the bill, an increase from the seven GOP members who joined Democrats when the issue was first considered in 2019. Democrats have said the bill, which grants Dreamers conditional permanent resident status for ten years and cancels removal proceedings if they can pass a background check, pay fees and graduate from high school, is morally necessary for young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children and in some cases do not even remember life in their birth country. The young immigrants would become eligible for full green card status if they meet an additional set of criteria, including a college degree, military service or three years of employment. The bill also protects immigrants with Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforced Departure from deportation and offers them an opportunity for lawful permanent resident status. Republicans have argued the bill would serve as an incentive for migrants to attempt to enter the country amid an already-worsening crisis at the southern border. “When you have a crisis at the border, the last thing you should do is make it worse,” GOP Whip Steve Scalie (R., La.) said. “That’s what this bill does.” However, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act received more bipartisan support, passing in a 247-to-174 vote with the support of 30 Republicans and all but one Democrat. The bill would help an additional 1 million immigrant agriculture workers, their spouses, and minor children remain in the country legally. Republicans have supported the bill as a way to stabilize the farming workforce and ultimately implement a mandatory nationwide E-verify system for all agricultural employment. Representative Mike Simpson (R., Idaho), who supported the measure, said it is “not about what is happening on the border.” “This bill is not amnesty,” he said. “It does not grant anybody amnesty. It allows individuals to get right with the law and to become legal [workers] in the United States. It’s about providing a stable legal workforce for the people who put food on our table.” Both bills will move to the Senate where they would need 60 votes to move forward.

  • U.S. cities on Mexican border take in new wave of migrants

    NBC News' Dasha Burns speaks to residents of border cities along the U.S.-Mexico border to see what they think of the migrant crisis.

  • Brazil's neighbours build 'epidemiological barrier' to guard against out of control virus

    Brazil's neighbours are moving to form an 'epidemiological blockade' to prevent the staggering surge in coronavirus cases bleeding into the rest of the continent and threatening fledgling vaccination campaigns. Uruguay said it would dispatch what remained of the small country’s vaccine stash to the cities that border Brazil, in an effort to “seal off” the country from the new strain. Colombia has also been shoring up a blockade with a vaccination campaign for anyone over 18 in the Colombian Amazonian belt that borders Brazil. It announced last week that it had administered more than 22,000 vaccines so far. “We are under threat by the epidemiological situation in Brazil,” Uruguay’s Health Minister Daniel Salinas said Argentina, Peru and Chile have also taken steps to guard against the more contagious P1 variant, that is believed to have originated in the city of Manaus, in the Brazilian Amazon.

  • Arizona Gov., GOP lawmaker assail US border policy

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is lashing out at Biden Administration immigration policy as the cause of a surge in migrant children along the U.S. border with Mexico. Ducey toured a border area Friday with Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida. (March 19)

