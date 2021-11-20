Deposit man indicted in attempted murder of NY trooper. Here's what happened in court

UPDATE 11/19/2021: He shot at a New York state trooper in Deposit. Jury says he's guilty of attempted murder

A Deposit man accused of shooting at a New York state trooper who responded to a domestic dispute pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a nine-count indictment that includes attempted murder charges.

Scott A. Mawhiney, 44, remained jailed after his arraignment in Broome County Court. The grand jury indictment, which added charges against him since he was arrested June 23, includes felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.

This incident and its accusations were an "aberration" compared to Mawhiney's life up to that point, his defense lawyer, Ronald Benjamin, said Wednesday.

After the arraignment, Benjamin said he expects to seek a reduced bail for Mawhiney — it's been set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond. As part of efforts to seek a lower bail amount, Benjamin said he expects to argue his client wouldn't pose a danger to the community if released while the criminal case proceeds.

How a domestic dispute led to a shooting in Deposit

New York State Trooper Ryan Thorp was shot in the arm late Wednesday, June 23, 2021 after responding to a domestic dispute at Sunrise Terrace in the Village of Deposit. Scott A. Mawhiney, of Deposit, was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

New York State Police said the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. outside a Sunrise Terrace residence in the Village of Deposit, which is approximately 31 miles east of Binghamton. Trooper Ryan Thorp responded to a domestic dispute reported there and was in the process of interviewing the victim outside the house when he heard shots fired.

Investigators haven't released information about what prompted the domestic dispute.

Thorp, who wasn't far from his patrol vehicle when the gunshots started, was struck in his right arm. He retreated to a safe distance and applied a tourniquet for the wound. He and another trooper, both from Deposit, were dispatched to the initial domestic dispute, but Thorp arrived on the scene first.

The second trooper arrived shortly after the gunshots were fired.

Multiple gunshots were fired during the incident, according to state police, but no other injuries were reported. It was unclear from where Mawhiney was allegedly firing from, troopers said.

Mawhiney was taken into custody without a struggle.

Thorp, a member of the New York State Police for three years, was taken from the scene by ambulance to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. After overnight surgery, he was later released from the hospital.

What happens next in Deposit attempted murder case

Mawhiney could face 20 years to life in prison, if convicted of the attempted first-degree murder charge.

During Wednesday's arraignment, Broome County Court Judge Kevin Dooley said a trial could be held as soon as Nov. 8, though that could be subject to change.

A tentative Aug. 11 court appearance was also scheduled in the event prosecutors make any plea offers in the case.

