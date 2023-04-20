Deposit return scheme firm not warned of delay in advance

reverse vending machine

The company due to administer Scotland's deposit return scheme (DRS) was not informed in advance of First Minister Humza Yousaf's decision to delay it until March next year.

Donald McCalman, programme director for Circularity Scotland, told BBC Scotland he found out at "the same time as everybody else" on Tuesday.

The scheme was due to begin in August.

Mr McCalman said not enough firms were ready to deliver the "fantastic consumer experience" needed.

Circularity Scotland, a not-for-profit company set up to administer the scheme, will be responsible for its operation, with Biffa handling logistics.

Mr McCalman told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Part of the objective here is to change consumers behaviour.

"So instead of disposing empty containers in the hedgerows or even a campsite, they're brought back to return points.

"And every organisation that has a role to play in delivering DRS needs to be sufficiently ready."

He said uncertainties still existed, adding: "Uncertainty causes some businesses to say 'you know what, maybe I need to start thinking differently about how I'm deploying my resources'.

"That's entirely up to those organisations to take that view. We will adapt our plans and make the best use of the extra time that is now available."

The DRS is aimed at increasing the number of single-use drinks bottle and cans that are recycled. It involves customers paying a 20p deposit on drinks in cans and bottles which will be paid back when the containers are returned.

Some retailers will accept returns over the counter, while larger stores, shopping centres and community hubs will operate automated receiving points known as reverse vending machines (RVMs).

But it has faced fierce opposition from many small breweries and distillers.

Reverse vending machines like this one at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are already being trialled across Scotland.

Many small businesses fear it will place extra costs and other burdens on them at a time when they are already struggling.

And there have been concerns that thousands of firms could end up being forced out of the Scottish market, and that many products will disappear from the shelves.

The scheme will also require Westminster to grant an exemption to the UK-wide Internal Market Act given possible implications elsewhere in the UK.

Mr Yousaf announced the DRS delay in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday as he set out his government's priorities over the next three years.

He acknowledged that the scheme had led to concerns among many in the business community, but said he remained committed to the deposit return scheme "as a way to increase recycling, reduce litter and help achieve our net zero ambitions".

He added: "We recognise the uncertainty that continues to be created as a result of the UK government delaying the decision to exclude the scheme from the Internal Market Act. We had hoped for that decision this week - but it has not come."

He said the delay would give businesses more time to prepare and added that a package of measures would be put in place to "simplify and de-risk" the scheme.

The Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater is expected to make a statement to parliament later to explain the move.