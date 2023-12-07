Deposition: Baby was stabbed in bathtub, wrapped in shower curtain during Fort Eisenhower murder

A deposition submitted by a special agent with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division details the gory events leading up to, and following, the murder of an 11-month-old baby at the Fort Eisenhower instillation on Nov. 15.

Newly released details include other children being present during the murder, an attempted escape from Fort Eisenhower authorities and disposal of the baby's body.

Here is a timeline of events that took place on Nov. 15, according to the deposition, filed on Nov. 16:

8:01 a.m.

At about 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 15, James Short, a staff sergeant in the Army, received a text from his wife, April Evalyn Short, 30, while he was at work at Fort Eisenhower.

The message made references to God and said "the days of darkness are upon us" among other concerning references. James tried calling and texting April, with no success.

8:15 a.m.

At about 8:15 a.m., James traveled back to their home on post and found April barricaded in the master bedroom with their three children – ages 11, 6 and 11 months old. He called 911 at about 9 a.m. after being unable to break into the bedroom.

The home is located off Garlington Drive on Fort Eisenhower and is near a tennis court and playground, according to maps of the installation.

9:05 a.m.

Officers arrived at about 9:05 a.m. and requested April leave the bedroom. She left the bedroom with the 11-year-old and 6-year-old and pulled away from officers when they attempted to detain her.

April left the house, got in her car and tried to back out of the driveway with the two children in the back seat. An officer, partially in the car as it was moving, drew his weapon to get her to stop the car.

While April was being detained, James realized the 11-month-old child was not in the car with the other two children. He went back to the master bedroom to look for the baby and started screaming.

Officers went into the bathroom connected to the master bedroom and found the baby wrapped in plastic, "bleeding from the neck."

9:15 a.m.

At about 9:15 a.m., the baby was taken to Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center. The baby was pronounced dead at 9:34 a.m.

5:08 p.m.

Just after 5 p.m., April told FBI and Army CID investigators she wrapped her 11-month-old in a shower curtain in the bathtub and attempted to use a knife to cut the baby's neck. She said the first knife did not work because it was dull, so she used a second knife to cut the baby's neck.

Investigators noted April "admitted to knowing what she did and said it was 'wrong' and 'evil.'"

5:40 p.m.

At about 5:40 p.m., FBI agents interviewed the 11-year-old and 6-year-old who said April got two knives and told them she "was going to help get [the baby] to God and Jesus."

The children said they watched April go into the bathroom with two knives and she told them "don't come into the bathroom because it might be really scary."

The children also told agents April admitted to "cut[ting]" the baby and threatened to cut the 6-year-old if they didn't stop crying.

Prosecution, defense request psych evaluation

At April Short's initial court appearance on Nov. 16, the prosecution and defense jointly requested she undergo a psychiatric evaluation, according to court documents.

The motion stated there was reasonable cause to believe April may suffer from a mental disease or defect based on the evidence in the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian J. Epps ordered April be placed in a facility to be examined, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, April was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of premeditated murder and felony murder, according to previous reporting. She is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and awaits further proceedings.

The case is being investigated by Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the FBI, according to the previous reporting.

April is being represented by James Pete Theodocion, an Augusta-based criminal defense attorney, according to court records.

