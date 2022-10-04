Depositors storm 3 Lebanese banks, demanding their own money

3
KAREEM CHEHAYEB
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese depositors, including a retired police officer, stormed at least three banks in the cash-strapped country Tuesday after banks ended a week-long strike and partially reopened.

As the tiny Mediterranean nation's crippling economic crisis continues to worsen, a growing number of Lebanese depositors have opted to break into banks and forcefully withdraw their trapped savings. Lebanon's cash-strapped banks have imposed informal limits on cash withdrawals. The break-ins reflect growing public anger towards the banks and the authorities who have struggled to reform the country's corrupt and battered economy.

Three-quarters of the population have plunged into poverty in an economic crisis that the World Bank describes as one of the worst in over a century. Meanwhile, the Lebanese pound has lost 90% of its value against that dollar, making it difficult for millions across the country to cope with skyrocketing prices.

Ali al-Sahli, a retired officer who served in Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, raided a BLC Bank branch in the eastern town of Chtaura, demanding $24,000 in trapped savings to transfer to his son, who owes rent and tuition fees in Ukraine.

“Count the money, before one of you dies,” al-Sahli said in a video he recorded with one hand while waving a gun in the other.

According to Depositors’ Outcry, a protest group, al-Sahli said he had offered to sell his kidney to fund his son’s expenses, after the bank for months blocked him from transferring money. With his son owing months of rent and tuition fees, the retired officer reached out to the protest group for help.

In the video he filmed on his cellphone, al-Sahli waved a handgun, threatening to shoot, if bank employees didn’t oblige. Employees struggled to calm him down, as protesters from the depositors group and bystanders watched from outside.

Al-Sahli was unable to retrieve any of his money, and security forces arrested him.

Elsewhere, a depositor broke into a Byblos Bank branch in the southern city of Tyre. And in the northern city of Tripoli, workers of the Qadisha Electricity Company broke into a local First National Bank branch protesting banks deducting fees from their delayed salary payments. The Lebanese Army arrived at the site in Tripoli and patrolled the area.

Some depositors' protest groups, including the Depositors' Outcry, have supported the break-ins and vowed to continue doing so.

“We're sending a message to the banks that their security measures won't stop the depositors, because these depositors are all struggling,” Depositors' Outcry media coordinator Moussa Agassi told The Associated Press. “We're trying to tell the bank owners to try to find a solution, and beefing up security measures isn't going to keep them safe.”

The general public have commended the angry depositors, some even hailing them as heroes, most notably Sally Hafez, who stormed a Beirut bank branch with a fake pistol and gasoline canister to take some $13,000 to fund her 23 year-old sister's cancer treatment.

The banks, however, have condemned the heists, and urged the Lebanese government to provide security personnel.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon in late September shuttered for one week after at least seven depositors stormed into branches and forcefully took their trapped savings that month, citing security concerns. The banks last week partially reopened a handful of branches, only welcoming commercial clients with appointments into their premises.

Lebanon meanwhile has been struggling to restructure its financial sector and economy to reach an agreement with The International Monetary Fund for a bailout. The IMF has criticized Lebanese officials for their slow progress.

Recommended Stories

  • NJ Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman publishes memoir − and becomes an unlikely TikTok star

    New Jersey's Tova Friedman was just 5 years old when she entered Auschwitz. At 84, she teaches children on TikTok about the horrors of the Holocaust.

  • Zelenskyy’s Office head visits Turkish Baykar company, discusses production of UAVs in Ukraine

    Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has visited the production facilities of the Baykar company, Turkey, which produces Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles, the president’s press service reported on Oct. 2.

  • More disasters are coming. Here's how Kentucky must prepare

    Our economy, climate and social networks have changed in ways that make such events much likelier.

  • WHO to request cholera vaccines for Haiti, expects further spread

    GENEVA (Reuters) -A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday it was setting up tents to treat cholera in Haiti and would also request the supply of oral vaccines against the disease, which has unexpectedly returned to a country paralysed by a gang blockade. The disease killed some 10,000 people through a 2010 outbreak that has been blamed on a United Nations peacekeeping force that was stationed in Haiti. "It's very important now to get assistance on the ground as soon as possible," Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva press briefing, describing a "difficult cocktail" of circumstances around the disease's spread, with cases emerging in gang-controlled areas where access to testing or treatment is severely hampered.

  • Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US

    Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The unrest, ignited by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran's morality police, is flaring up across the country for a third week despite government efforts to crack down. On Monday, Iran shuttered its top technology university following an hours-long standoff between students and the police that turned the prestigious institution into the latest flashpoint of protests and ended with hundreds of young people arrested.

  • Penn State holds impressive spot in USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank 1-131

    Penn State moves down in the latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank of all 131 FBS teams.

  • Mobile military enlistment offices deployed in Russia on border with Estonia and Latvia

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 09:53 Mobile military enlistment offices have been deployed in Russia's Pskov Oblast, where there are long queues as people seek to leave the Russian Federation.

  • Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war

    When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Meanwhile, the Russian military has attacked farms, grain silos and shipping facilities still under Ukrainian control with artillery and air strikes, destroying food, driving up prices and reducing the flow of grain from a country long known as the breadbasket of Europe.

  • As Russian Troops Flee Lyman, Ukrainians Rejoice—and Help Themselves to Russian Supplies

    Ambushed during their hasty retreat from the recaptured city, Moscow’s forces left behind burning vehicles and bodies of soldiers along the roadsides.

  • 'It was chaotic' -FBI witness to testify for second day in Oath Keepers trial

    Prosecutors on Tuesday were set to continue questioning their first witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates for their alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, following a first day of testimony about a "chaotic" scene with lawmakers in tears. Rhodes and his co-defendants Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins are accused of conspiring to prevent Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory in a failed bid to keep Donald Trump, a Republican, in power.

  • Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation of Donald Trump

    The MSNBC anchor had her own withering response to the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper's criticism of the former president.

  • Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

    The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. The picture on the ground, however, underscored the disarray Russian President Vladimir Putin faces in his response to Ukrainian advances and attempts to establish new Russian borders.

  • Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

    Fox NewsBarely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned.Sean Hannity began the interview by raising the “serious accusations” against his guest and tossing up a bit of a softball about whether Walker knows the anonymous woman making the allegation.“I have no idea,” Walke

  • Trump's 1st secretary of state testifies he never asked Tom Barrack to 'conduct any diplomacy' for US

    Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified Monday during the illegal foreign lobbying trial of former Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack that he never asked Barrack to undertake any diplomacy on behalf of the United States during his year-long stint as Trump’s secretary of state. "Did you ever ask Tom Barack to commit any diplomacy on behalf of the United States?" prosecutor Hiral Mehta asked. “No,” Tillerson replied.

  • 'DEATH WISH'? What Trump and his wannabes did in one weekend should scare us all.

    In the Republican Party of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, only those faithful to Trump’s MAGA movement are safe.

  • Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired - governor

    Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men. "In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app. Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set by Putin.

  • Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to January

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump wants to slow down the government’s appeal case over the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Tu

  • Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'

    Scott Jennings said Trump's post had "assassination instructions" for McConnell and "blatant racism" toward his wife, Trump official Elaine Chao.

  • Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F– Off’ After CEO Offers Unsolicited Advice for Peace With Russia

    Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dragged Musk on Twitter

  • Trump's racist comment on Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, draws criticism from the right

    Sen. Rick Scott avoided calling out Trump directly, instead responding vaguely: "it's never OK to be a racist."