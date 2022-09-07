‘Depraved’ Ariz. man, 21, killed parents, teen sister, 5-year-old

An Arizona man has been charged with the brutal slaying of his family, including his teen sister and 5-year-old niece.

Richard Wilson, 21, has been charged with four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 million bond, according to a statement the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office released Monday.

Wilson’s father, Richard Wilson Sr., 47, as well as mother Ellen Otterman, 50; sister Rudy Wilson, 15, and niece Renaya White, 5, were identified as the victims, according to authorities.

The victims were discovered after a “frantic call” came in to authorities at around 1:45 p.m. local time Sunday, according to the release.

Wilson was found and arrested on the scene outside of Casa Grande, about 48 miles south of Phoenix and Mesa, according to authorities.

“This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the statement of the “terrible tragedy.”

“While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected.”

The case remains under investigation.