A Depressed Cat Named Fishtopher Has Made A Lot Of People Fall In Love

A sad-eyed shelter cat named Fishtopher has been reeling in hearts after his adoption listing went viral.

“Fishtopher is not a fish out of water, but he is out of sorts at the shelter,” the listing, written by Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center Inc. in Blackwood, New Jersey, begins. “He is very sad and depressed and will only eat when he has company. Five year old Fishtopher was found as a stray, maybe he is missing his family.”

Sweet Fishtopher.

Sweet Fishtopher.

The pathos-filled description goes on to say that Fishtopher is a “sweet, easy-going, laid-back boy” who “loves being pet.”

The photos of Fishtopher seem to say it all. The chunky, bigheaded tabby is crouched down with a heartbreaking expression.

“He wouldn’t even look up for pictures, but did enjoy his one on one attention, and getting chin rubs,” the description continues. “Fishtopher is a big cheeky boy, wouldn’t you love rubbing up on those big cheeks?”

Fishtopher doesn't like his photo being taken, but he does love pets and attention.

Fishtopher doesn't like his photo being taken, but he does love pets and attention.

The cat’s sad situation went viral after Twitter user Molly Clarke posted screenshots, adding, “I swear to god. if one of you doesn’t go get fishtopher...”

i swear to god. if one of you doesn’t go get fishtopher…https://t.co/fpr71yOUL2pic.twitter.com/k6lLRoquCg — Molly Clarke (@mollyaclarke) November 24, 2022

Her post has garnered hundreds of thousands of tweets and likes, with many ardent new Fishtopher fans chiming in.

Fishtopher is in New Jersey and I will fight you all if he doesn't have a home by Monday. https://t.co/VoMf2zPBzy — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) November 24, 2022

i live for fishtopher. i would die for fishtopher. i have never seen a more perfect being than fishtopher https://t.co/XxLpIsPKui — haley (@feederofcats) November 24, 2022

SOMEBODY IN NEW JERSEY PLEASE ADOPT THE SADDEST LOOKING CAT IN THE WORLD 😭 https://t.co/8Hrvp4wS1l — Mitch Benn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) November 24, 2022

How are cats with weird names and depressive disorders going to get instantly adopted without Twitter https://t.co/t8EgZZUxvJ — Faine Greenwood (@faineg) November 25, 2022

Someone better adopt Fishtopher right fucking now or I’ll show you there is no god https://t.co/2eswvAHLDs — Olivia Graves💀☕️ (@wonderlustwitch) November 25, 2022

Thanks to his newfound fame, Fishtopher’s luck seems like it’s about to change.

Story continues

“We have had quite a number of people interested in adopting him, which we are so excited about!” said a statement Homeward Bound sent to HuffPost.

A member of the shelter’s front desk team said in a follow-up email on Friday, “We are doing meets with him tomorrow because of his popularity.”

As for Fishtopher’s unique moniker, the spokesperson could only say that the adoption center staff gives the cats names at “random.”

Anyone interested in adopting him can visit Homeward Bound’s adoption center when it’s open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. And for all of the would-be Fishtopher adopters who don’t get to take him home, not only does the New Jersey adoption center have dozens of other cats, but animal shelters across the United States are overwhelmed with animals seeking new families.

Related...