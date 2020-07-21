Depression over central Atlantic could soon become Tropical Storm Gonzalo, forecasters say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Seven formed on Tuesday between the African coast and the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory.

The depression could be upgraded to Tropical Storm Gonzalo later Tuesday or Wednesday, the NHC said. Located more than 1,400 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands, maximum sustained winds are 35 mph with higher gusts. There’s no threat to land at this point.

Closer to home, a tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms just south of Florida, and over Cuba, according to the NHC.

The wave has a 30% chance of development over the next two and a 40% chance over the next five. However, hurricane specialists predict the storm will continue northwest and miss Florida, entering the central Gulf on Wednesday.

So far, 2020 has had six named storms, but no hurricanes during a season in which experts are expecting an above average amount of hurricanes to develop. However, that prediction was forecast for between August and October when tropical activity reaches a peak.

———

©2020 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)

Visit The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.) at www.OrlandoSentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.