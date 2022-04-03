Deprived of details about her brother’s killing, NC woman wants more from police

In the Dark

When Brandon Smith was shot to death by New Hanover County Sheriffs’ deputies in 2013, his family learned about it on Facebook. Georgia Davis, Smith’s sister, believes that every time a law enforcement uses dangerous physical force on anyone, the public has a right to know every detail. A provision in a NC bill passed last year blocks local agencies from releasing that data, but now some are trying to get back the information they feel is owed. This is their story, in our latest special report.