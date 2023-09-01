Dept. of Defense launches site for UFO reporting, declassified videos and more

The U.S. Dept. of Defense launched a new website on Thursday where newly declassified UFO videos and photos, congressional reports, briefings and more will be released.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the group tasked with investigating unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP), will maintain the site which will also allow certain groups to report UFO activity.

New UFO website

"AARO will be accepting reports from current or former U.S. Government employees, service members, or contractors with direct knowledge of U.S. Government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945," one section labeled as 'coming soon' explains.

It adds that until the reporting section is available at an unspecified date, "Military personnel should report through their command or service" while civilian pilots "are encouraged to promptly report UAP sightings to air traffic control. AARO receives UAP-related Pilot Reports (PIREPs) from the Federal Aviation Administration."

While several of the videos on the site include proposed explanations, this video of a silver orb in the Middle East that has been circulating online in recent months says, "The object remains unidentified."

AARO site and shifting stance on UAPs

The site is the latest sign of the increased level of seriousness the federal government is giving to the long-stigmatized topic following calls from several U.S. Representatives for more transparency after a whistleblower hearing in July.

"The department is committed to transparency with the American people on AARO's work on UAP," the Dept. of Defense said in a press release. "This website will serve as a one-stop shop for all publicly available information related to AARO and UAP, and AARO will regularly update the website with its most recent activities and findings as new information is cleared for public release."

UFO, UAP and ADA

If you're wondering why there are so many terms for flying objects, 'UAP' became popular in recent years as a way to shed the stigma around the term 'UFO' and the pop culture hysteria that came with it as enthusiasts pushed for more disclosure.

The office's namesake 'all-domain anomaly' emerged after reports that the craft have also been seen entering or leaving bodies of water.

