Dept. of Education investigating Ohio State University over response to antisemitism
Japan's SLIM spacecraft landed on the moon upside down.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
Apple has announced a raft of changes incoming to iOS in the European Union as the iPhone maker prepares to roll out its response to the bloc's ex ante competition reform, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Back in September, the EU designated Apple as one of six so-called "gatekeepers" subject to the DMA, listing the iOS App Store and its browser Safari as "core platform services". In Apple's case this includes forcing it to accept sideloading of apps, among other changes.
Boutte was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2023 and played five games this past season.
Is there a secret conspiracy to put the Chiefs in the Super Bowl? Or the Ravens? Or both? Maybe so…
Sorry to break this news: Research shows that our phones harbor more bacteria than a toilet seat.
New York City has officially become the first city in the US to designate social media as a “public health hazard.”
The Pokémon Company said it's going to investigate a game "released in January 2024" and will "take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon."
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
HP Enterprise was infiltrated by Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear, a hacking group linked to Russian intelligence, the business IT company has revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
Research shows that starting tackle football early increases the risk of severe brain disease later in life, but every effort to bar young kids from playing has collapsed under fierce opposition.
Tesla's once-leading solar business is in decline, according to the latest figures from its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report. Although high interest rates slowed solar growth in some markets, Tesla's shrinkage came as the United States notched a record year overall; the U.S. added 33 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2023, per estimates from SEIA, a solar industry group. It was a bad year for Tesla solar — its worst since 2020.
Google announced a bunch of new features for classroom management, accessibility, and AI-powered features for creating questions and lesson plans as part of the Bett ed-tech event in the UK. Google already allows teachers to add questions to a YouTube video as part of its Classroom assignment. Plus, educators can turn a Google Form into a practice set.
The Warriors will also add a logo to the court of the Chase Center.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.
He tested positive for two banned substances, according to the league.
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.
Car subscription service Finn's recent study found that Arizonans are the angriest in America, while a shocking number of Montanans die on the roads each year.