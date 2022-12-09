Dept. of Justice awards $750,000 grant to Savannah non-profit tackling human trafficking

At a press conference outside of the United Way on Bull Street on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will award a $750,000 grant to Tharros Place, a start-up Savannah-based nonprofit that will provide a residential facility and wraparound support services to survivors of human trafficking.

Standing at the podium, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes said, “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia appreciates the work of our partners in the fight against violent crime and human trafficking, including those whose mission supports the victims of these crimes. The Department of Justice grant to Tharros Place recognizes these efforts and provides assistance to help keep our communities safe.”

According to a press release, when completed in summer 2023, the residential facility will be open 24/7 and staffed by trained and licensed professionals providing trauma-informed, client-centered care to girls ages 11 to 17. The facility, which will be located at an undisclosed location within Chatham County, will house 12 beds. When fully operational, Tharros Place will be staffed by a program director, a human services professional, educators, a life coach, 20 childcare workers, and house parents.

Tharros Place Executive Director Julie Wade stands at a podium outside of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, 428 Bull St., announcing a grant the non-profit received from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Scope of human trafficking

Last year in Georgia, 494 minors with an average age of 14 were identified as victims of human trafficking "because of our high poverty rate, our tourism industry, our ports and our airports," Tharros Place Executive Director Julie Wade said. According to Tharros Place, fewer than 55 shelter beds exist for these victims statewide. Chatham County, which ranks seventh in the state for the number of sex trafficking cases of minors, currently has no shelter beds.

“Human trafficking is an issue in this district,” said Estes. “If you read the paper or watch the news, you see we’ve had more and more cases that touch human trafficking. And, a lot of times, we stumble onto situations where we have juvenile victims and we’re not equipped to handle those issues immediately. Having some place that our victim-witness can refer and handle in a short-term, serious issue is a great help to us.”

Wade has worked to address human trafficking before, mainly on the legal side. In 2007, Wade worked as a criminal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office on child exploitation cases. In 2008, she founded the Wade Law Firm, in which she provided legal services in federal civil, criminal and appellate cases, sometimes representing perpetrators of sex trafficking as well as drug dealers.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes announced the award of a $750,000 grant to Tharros Place at a press conference on Thursday. (Photo: Tharros Place)

“Certainly understanding the legal framework has been helpful to them in this work, and partnering with the U.S. Attorney’s 15 years later, is really exciting and fun,” said Wade. “And it’s a natural partnership because when the FBI and DOJ goes into those stings, we will be the place those girls can come immediately to seek trauma-informed, appropriate care, as opposed going to the hospital or the youth detention center.”

From 2011 through 2020, Wade served as the elected District 1 representative for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's Board of Education. Wade also served as executive director for five years at Park Place Outreach, a nonprofit organization providing shelter, programs, and educational support to homeless youth ages 11 through 17. On Dec. 31, 2021, Wade announced via Facebook post that she was resigning from Park Place Outreach and opening Tharros Place.

