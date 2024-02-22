Dept. of Local Affairs rolls out Temporary Rental Assistance Grant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — If you need help paying your rent, a new state program may be the solution. Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs recently rolled out a ‘Temporary Rental Assistance Grant.’

It provides an extra $30 million for temporary help in paying rent. That’s on top of $35 million already available from federal funds. It provides financial assistance for rent owed and other related costs, for Colorado tenants making at or below 80% of the area median income.

To qualify, a tenant must be at risk of eviction or displacement.

To apply for funds or see if you qualify click here.

