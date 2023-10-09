Deptford man charged after late-night stabbing in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP. – A Deptford man is accused of attempted murder after a late-night stabbing here.

John Brant Jr., 30, also is charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in connection with an incident at the La Bonne Vie complex. says the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Brant allegedly attacked a 26-year-old man on the first block of Dickenson Drive, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brant threw the victim to the ground while fighting with another person around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 1, a court record says

The victim, stabbed five times in the back, suffered kidney lacerations and lost his spleen as a result of the assault, says a probable cause statement.

Brant and the victim were acquaintances, according to the statement.

It says Brant, arrested Monday in Camden, waived his Miranda rights and confessed to the assault.

He was being held in Camden County Jail.

The charges against Brant are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: John Brant Jr. accused of stabbing man at La Bonne Vie complex