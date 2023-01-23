Deptford police shooting on Fox Run Road: Here’s what we know

DEPTFORD - A fatal police shooting on Sunday has prompted a mandatory state investigation into a deadly confrontation at a township home.

According to the Attorney General's Office, here's what happened:

Police responded to a home on Fox Run Road after a 911 call.

An officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m.

The gunfire fatally wounded a victim described only as a male.

Emergency medical personnel provided aid, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 p.m.

The Attorney General's Office is required to investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with an officer acting in an official capacity, or when a person dies in custody.

There are few investigations more important — or more challenging — than those involving the use of force by law enforcement officers against civilians." says a directive for such probes.

It outlines a 10-step process for such investigations and seeks "to ensure that they aredone fully, fairly, and independently of any potential bias."

The directive notes first responders at such scenes "have a duty to address any imminent threats to public safety and minimize the loss of life."

It said initial steps include notification to the Attorney General's Office and the selection of an independent investigator.

The remaining steps "unfold over the course of the investigation," adds the directive, which has been in effect since December 2019.

These steps include the initial investigation and evidence collection, the public release of incident footage (if requested) and the completed investigation.

The directive also calls for an independent supervisory review of investigative findings, grand jury proceedings (if applicable) and the announcement of whether a grand jury chooses to bring charges against an officer or declines to do so.

The final step is a referral for administrative review.

In a statement Sunday, the Attorney General's Office noted it is releasing no additional details about the Deptford shooting "at this time."

