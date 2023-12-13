Deptford's Uszaki family competed on The Great Christmas Light Fight. How'd they do?

DEPTFORD – A local family has found a new way to celebrate the holidays — by winning a TV competition with their home’s eye-popping decorations.

But the victory was announced one day after a Grinch-like experience for Dan and Kim Uszaki and their children, Chase and Charleigh.

Someone vandalized and burglarized the family’s new business, GLOW, forcing a one-day shutdown for the drive-through light-and-music display in Washington Township.

TV show winners' work is on display 6 must-see South Jersey light shows

The family reacted to its $50,000 win on The Great Christmas Light Fight by jumping and cheering outside their Deptford home in scenes broadcast on Tuesday night, Dec. 12.

“This is like the biggest joy in my life right now,” said Dan Uszaki

But the celebration, like the competition, took place more than a year ago, according to a post at GLOW’s Facebook page.

Light show visionary overcame a disability

The Uszakis, who said they designed and created all of their decorations, competed against families from California, South Carolina and Texas on the ABC-TV show.

"We just had this go big or go home mentality, and that's pretty much how we ended up here," Dan Uszaki told the show's host, Carter Oosterhouse, during a segment about the family's display.

He noted family members designed and created all of the props at its home — a blinking, glowing display with an old-school videogame theme.

Dan and Kim Uszaki of Deptford lift their trophy from The Great Christmas Light Fight after a viewing party on Dec. 12 at GLOW, the family's business in Washington Township.

An emotional moment came when Kim Uszaki noted her husband's vision for the show came despite a disability.

"Dan is being very humble with everything he does, but he also only has vision in one of his eyes," she said.

Her husband then wiped at tears as he recalled his partial loss of sight in 2004.

"I had a choice that I could let this new injury define me, or I could rise above the challenges," said Uzaski, athletic director for Northern Burlington County Regional School District.

"We just had this go big or go home mentality," said Uszaki, noting the family designs and makes its props.

The family, which for years drew thousands of spectators to its home, has moved on from their usual display, according to a statement from a family spokesman.

“They used the $50,000 prize money to help create GLOW, an even bigger light show and attraction,” it said.

It noted most pieces from last year’s display “have now been moved to GLOW.”

The new attraction holds more than 2 million lights, compared to 50,000 lights in the family's first big display.

GLOW occupies the 19-acre site of a former TD Bank office, which provide space for events, storage, a gift shop — and Santa.

The family believes GLOW can continue as a long-term seasonal business, even if the location changes. They also hope to expand to a Halloween light show, the statement said.

GLOW, which charges $40 per carload, is to run through Dec. 31 at 217 Berlin-Cross Keys Road.

An adjacent attraction, the Dazzling District, includes a Ferris wheel, a children’s train ride, and a 45-foot high illuminated and animated snowman. It has a $10 parking fee.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Dan and Kim Uszaki won a TV-show competition, then ran into a Grinch