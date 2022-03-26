IN-DEPTH: 14-year-old dies after falling off Orlando FreeFall
Safety expert: ‘I have serious concerns’ about harness in teen’s death on Orlando FreeFall
14-year-old dies after falling from ride at Orlando's ICON Park
A teenager fell to his death while riding an Orlando-area drop tower attraction, according to officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators are working to determine how a 14-year-old fell out of his harness on a ride at an Orlando theme park Thursday night.
ICON Amusement Park TwitterBystanders looked on in horror on Thursday night after a 14-year-old boy plummeted to his death when he fell from what has been pitched as the tallest drop tower amusement-park ride in the world.The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Florida with the family of a friend from Missouri, fell from the Free Fall ride at the ICON Amusement Park at around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The Orlando ride, which opened in December, has a capacity
The safety harness used to restrain the 14-year-old who fell to his death from Orlando FreeFall at Icon Park Thursday night is raising concerns.
A 14-year-old boy died Thursday night after he fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall drop tower as it was operating, officials said. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died.
