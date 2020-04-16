Depth Filtration Market Worth $2.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Depth Filtration Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo More

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143876285

Factors such as increasing the adoption of single-use technologies and focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals are likely to drive the depth filtration market.

Cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by product, in 2019

Based on the product, the depth filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plate and frame filters, accessories, and other products (includes caps, pads, pods, syringes, bags, and discs). The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global depth filtration market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high dirt-holding capacity and long service life of these products.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Depth Filtration Market"

170 – Tables

31 – Figures

157 – Pages

Diatomaceous Earth segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market, by media type, in 2019

Based on media, the depth filtration market is broadly segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The DE filters segment accounted for the largest share of 41.3% of the global depth filtration market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high-quality filtration offered by DE and its wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.

Final Product Processing was the largest application segment in the depth filtration market in 2019

Based on the application, the depth filtration market is segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. In 2019, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market due to the, expansion in generics production and the demand for high-quality final products.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=143876285

Manufacturing scale was the largest operation scale segment of the depth filtration market in 2019

Based on the operation scale, the depth filtration market is segmented into manufacturing-scale, pilot-scale, and lab-scale depth filtration. The manufacturing-scale segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the depth filtration market. This can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities for the production of biologics.