An in-depth look at lawsuits filed by parents, victims of teen violence

TechCrunch

Struggling EV startup Faraday Future owes the landlord of its Los Angeles headquarters nearly $1 million after missing the last two months' rent, TechCrunch has learned. The landlord, Rexford Industrial, filed a previously unreported lawsuit against Faraday Future this week in Los Angeles Superior Court that accuses the startup of missing its January and February lease payments, as well as associated maintenance fees and taxes. Faraday Future is also being sued by the landlord of an office it has leased in San Jose since 2022.