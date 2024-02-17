An in-depth look at lawsuits filed by parents, victims of teen violence
ABC15 is taking an in-depth look at two lawsuits filed by parents and victims of teen violence.
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
Why are at-home sexual assault test kits so controversial? There are several reasons. Here's what you need to know.
"Our recent experience with these exams has been less than positive," the agency wrote in an e-mail to the league.
When Meta announced Instagram’s new “nighttime nudge” feature in January, the company acknowledged that sleep is particularly important for young people. But sleep is also important for adults.
Struggling EV startup Faraday Future owes the landlord of its Los Angeles headquarters nearly $1 million after missing the last two months' rent, TechCrunch has learned. The landlord, Rexford Industrial, filed a previously unreported lawsuit against Faraday Future this week in Los Angeles Superior Court that accuses the startup of missing its January and February lease payments, as well as associated maintenance fees and taxes. Faraday Future is also being sued by the landlord of an office it has leased in San Jose since 2022.
Give your couch, bed or favorite chair an instant upgrade with this soft faux fur throw that's on super sale for the long weekend.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
A new study using NHTSA data over a five-year period shows that Kentucky had the highest rate of traffic deaths involving learner's permit holders.
Here's what you need to know, including the top teams and players to watch, as the season begins Friday.
Volkanovski is 35, and fighters 35 and over are just 1-21 in UFC title fights against younger competitors in all the divisions south of middleweight.
The best Presidents' Day 2024 sales on tech include the Apple AirPods Max, Samsung OLED TVs, Xbox Series S and more.
Track down lost items quickly with the sleek little locators, up for grabs at a rare discount.
Denny Hamlin’s story in 2024 is the same as every year: the quest to win that elusive first championship.
Tesla updated the Model 3 last fall with the Highland redesign. We get a close look at it on the floor of the Chicago Auto Show.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
'Fully lined, with quality buttons,' said a shopper of the wool-blend number.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
OpenAI today unveiled Sora, a generative AI model that creates video from text. Given a brief -- or detailed -- description or a still image, Sora can generate 1080p movie-like scenes with multiple characters, different types of motion and background details, OpenAI claims. "Sora has a deep understanding of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and generate compelling characters that express vibrant emotions," OpenAI writes in a blog post.
Squirrel away something warm for next winter or prep for warmer days ahead; we spotted a fleece for $45 (from $90) and a vest for $55 (from $160).
Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler and Fiat, among other brands — reported full-year results and announced a new share buyback plan that sent shares higher, despite warning of a “turbulent” year ahead.