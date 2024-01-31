In-depth: Michigan lawmakers discuss gender-affirming care ban

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Republican lawmakers are sharing their perspectives on a controversial recording of a social media conversation about healthcare for transgender and gender-nonconforming Michiganders.

The conversation has become a flash point because about 49 minutes in, the discussion veered into an “endgame” for bans on healthcare involving medicines and surgeries for transgender persons.

Screen capture of the Twitter Space conversation hosted by State Rep. Brad Paquette (R-Niles).

“In terms of endgame, why are we allowing these practices for anyone?” Michigan State Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) is heard saying in the recording. “If we are going to stop this for anyone under 18, why not apply it for anyone over 18? It’s harmful across the board and that’s something we need to take into consideration in terms of the endgame.”

The X Space host State Rep. Brad Paquette tells 6 News that while he would not oppose cosmetic surgeries, there are some care models, such as those involving the genitals, he would support banning.

“The medical professional does not have a right to physically harm a person and their reproductive system for the rest of that person’s life,” Paquette tells 6 News. “They don’t. They don’t have the right to do that to cure mental anguish.”

However, two other lawmakers who participated in the conversation say they would not support a ban on transgender healthcare for adults.

State Sen. Jonathan Lindsey (R-Allen) says he differs with Schriver and Paquette.

“There is a lot more opportunity to say, ‘hey, people can make decisions for themselves and even when those decisions are harmful to a certain degree, they’re going to be allowed,'” he tells 6 News in a phone interview. “I mean, I’m very big on personal liberty. So, I probably have a different view on this than what Representative Schriver is suggesting.”

Michigan State Sen. Jonathan Lindsey (R-Allen).

Rep. Tom Kunse (R-Clare) responded to an inquiry from 6 News by email.

“I am not interested in banning surgery for adults,” Kunse wrote in the email. “I did not know someone would comment on adult surgeries during the conversation on Twitter. I am against irreversible gender surgeries on children. There is a reason we consider an adult to be past 18-21 years of age. Until a person reaches that age, they are not cognitively developed enough to make an informed decision. We should protect kids, but adults have the freedom to get elective surgeries.”

Screenshot of email from State Rep. Tom Kunse (R-Clare).

State Rep. Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing) told 6 News on Monday they found the discussion hosted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, “offensive.” Dievendorf is Michigan’s first non-binary lawmaker and uses they/them pronouns.

Paquette tells 6 News — and provides screenshots — he emailed his colleagues in both the House and the Senate to participate in the conversation on Jan. 26. The email invitation had a different day, but he says the date change was sent to lawmakers as well.

Stephen Rassi is a licensed social worker in private practice. The majority of his clients are transgender people, or their families. He says the process to transition is not as simple as some lawmakers imply.

“About half of transgender people don’t need hormones or surgery, and about half of them do need hormones and surgery,” he tells 6 News. “And, so, we want to help people find what’s right for them and live their best, most authentic lives and have the right body that they need if they need changes in their body.”

Rassi notes there are clinical care guidelines created by experts from multiple fields who work with transgender patients. Those guidelines were last updated in 2022.

Standards of Care for the Health of Transgender and Gender Diverse People Version 8

On Tuesday night, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer weighed in on the controversy in an exclusive statement to 6 News.

“I want people to know that Michigan is a place that will fight for your freedom to be yourself. Sadly, in Michigan and across the country, we are seeing extreme lawmakers pushing radical bans that strip trans people of their rights and freedoms based solely on politics instead of what’s in the best interest of the people they are supposed to serve. That’s why I expanded the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to build protections for LGBTQ Michiganders into law, and I am committed to vetoing any legislation that hits my desk trying to undermine these freedoms. Michigan must be a welcoming and safe state for everyone.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, emailed statement to 6 News on discussions to ban gender-affirming care in Michigan.

