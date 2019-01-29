In-Depth Photos of the 2019 Honda Passport
Honda revives the Passport name for a two-row crossover that claims more off-road ability.
When automotive manufacturers introduce a new model, one might expect it to be all new. Although the 2019 Honda Passport marks the revival of a model name Honda last used 16 years ago on a mild off-roader that was really a rebadged Isuzu Rodeo, its real mission is to bridge the gap in Honda's lineup between the compact CR-V and the three-row Pilot.
