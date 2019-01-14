In-Depth Photos of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line

At first glance, it might seem that the new 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line is merely an appearance package that imitates the brand's N performance models, but it actually replaces the existing Elantra GT Sport in the Elantra lineup as the hottest version of Hyundai's Europe-derived hatchback (known as the i30 overseas) that is available to us Americans. While that GT Sport model looked nearly identical to the regular non-turbo Elantra GT, the new N Line trim does bring more aggressive body styling that is taken from the Euro-only i30 N hot hatch-and it brings real performance modifications, too.