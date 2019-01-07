In-Depth Photos of the 2019 Lamborghini Huracán Evo

If there's anything Lamborghini's entry-level sports car, the Huracán, didn't need, it's more power. When the 631-hp regular-grade model debuted for 2015, it posted a scorching 2.5-second zero-to-60-mph time in our testing. Later, the higher-performance Huracán Performante, still with 631 ponies galloping from its 5.2-liter V-10 engine, chopped that time down to 2.3 seconds. So, in a fit of sanity, the updated-for-2019 Huracán has . . . 631 horsepower, same as before.