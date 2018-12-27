In-Depth Photos of the 2019 Mazda CX-5 2.5T Signature Model
A more powerful turbo engine and a swanky new trim level vault Mazda's charming compact crossover into premium territory.
The CX-5 is everything to Mazda these days. It is very nearly outselling the rest of the automaker's entire lineup in the United States-combined-and it has become perhaps the clearest representation of the tiny Japanese company's ambition to become a premium brand.
