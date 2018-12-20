In-Depth Photos of the 2019 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design

Starting with the launch of the all-new XC90 SUV in 2016, Volvo has been on a roll, enjoying soaring sales from its now completely renewed lineup of sedans, wagons, and crossovers. We've largely been impressed with the luxurious, stylish, and safety-focused offerings, but we have yet to experience what one of these latest crop of Volvos is like to live with over the long haul. So, we've recruited the compact XC60 crossover to come and stay for a 40,000-mile trial.