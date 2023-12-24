Deputies: 1 arrested after Gaines Twp. shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Gaines Township Saturday, deputies say.

It happened just before 7:45 p.m. at a residence on the 100 block of Southbrook Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

One person has been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say there are no outstanding suspects.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

