Deputies: 1 dead, 1 hurt in early morning shooting in Catawba County

One person is dead and another was seriously hurt in an early morning shooting in Conover, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded after 2:45 a.m. to 30th Street NE for a breaking or entering in progress.

ALSO READ: ‘Everything is gone’: Fire at Catawba County home ruled arson, fire marshal says

When they arrived, deputies said they found two people shot. One of the people was died at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

A suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, deputies said.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said deputies were at the home, waiting for a search warrant to continue the investigation.

One deputy told Channel 9 the shooting was a domestic situation.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Deputies: 1 person dead, 3 hurt, including suspect, in Catawba County shooting)