Deputies: 1 hurt in shooting in Orange County

A shooting in Orlando’s Pine Hills community sent a man to a hospital late Wednesday, sheriff’s investigators said.

Around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired along Pine Chase Drive, not far from the intersection of Hastings Street and Silver Star Road.

At the scene, they located a man who had been shot.

At last report, the victim, in his 20s, was being treated at a hospital, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators haven’t released his name or said what led to the shooting.

Detectives could not provide details about a possible suspect in the case.

