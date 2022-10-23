ALLENDALE TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Grand Valley State University on Sunday morning that hurt one person.

At about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 22, police were dispatched to Lodge Drive near Pierce Street at The Alpine Student Living, WOOD TV-8 reported.

Deputies patrolling the area heard shots fired and responded to the apartment complex along with the Grand Valley State University Department of Public Safety, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple people and vehicles were reported fleeing the scene when police arrived.

One victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered not life-threatening, officers said.

No suspect has been taken into custody, and deputies believe there is no further threat to the public.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Deputies: 1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting