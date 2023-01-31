Deputies: 1 man dies after 2 found shot in Orange County

Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly shooting.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Fairlane Avenue.

Officials said two men, one in his 30s and another in his 20s, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital where the man in his 30s died, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it has no details about the shooter or victims that it can release.

