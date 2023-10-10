Deputies: 11 students arrested after brawl at Flagler County school

A brawl at a Flagler County school led to the arrest of nearly a dozen students on Monday.

Flagler County deputies said it happened around 1 p.m. Monday at Matanzas High School.

Deputies said three students were arrested on felony charges.

The other eight students deputies said were involved could face misdemeanor charges.

Read: Flagler County high school student accused of threatening other students with fake gun

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that it commends the school resource officers for quickly getting the situation under control before anyone was seriously hurt.

“The lack of respect demonstrated by these students is simply shameful,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “But actions have consequences. Parents, be the Sheriff in your home and teach your kids the importance of respecting teachers, staff, and deputies. Teach them how to handle disagreements and that fighting only leads to more violence.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.