Deputies: 15-year-old girl shot, killed in drive-by shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. to Foxwood Apartments on Country Club Road in Kershaw for reports of shots fired into a building. At the scene, deputies spoke to people at the complex who said they heard the shots fired and at least one car that drove away.

At that time, investigators said no injuries were reported and the only damage found was from gunfire to an air conditioning unit.

Several hours later, at around 7 a.m., deputies responded to the apartment complex again. Authorities said a resident found her 15-year-old niece, who was lying on a couch, shot. Officials confirmed she died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was visiting relatives. Other people, including children, were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but were not hurt.

Authorities believe the victim was struck by a bullet during the drive-by shooting just before 1 a.m. They said there is no evidence that a second shooting happened.

“There are no printable words to describe my anger toward the person or people responsible for this cowardly act of shooting a gun from a car in the road at a residential complex during the wee hours of a Sunday morning without any regard whatsoever for the lives of the people inside,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “A completely innocent 15-year-old girl is dead, and we will bring to bear all the resources we have to solve this shooting and put the responsible party or parties in jail. Please call us if you know anything about this shooting.”

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-338.

No other details have been released.

