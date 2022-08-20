Deputies find 17.6 pounds of meth in woman’s car in Burke County

A Georgia woman is behind bars after Burke County deputies found 17.6 pounds of meth in her car after a traffic shop on Wednesday.

Deputies said Krysten Terese Vlacancich, 36, was committing multiple traffic violations on Jamestown Road near I-40 when deputies stopped her.

A North Carolina Department of Public Safety K9 was requested and gave a positive alert on the car.

Deputies found 17.6 pounds of meth during the search and according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Western Lab, which estimated the value of the meth at $1,202,500.

Vlacancich was arrested and transported to the Magistrate’s Office and is facing several charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver meth, possession of meth, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was also charged for speeding and a window tint violation.

Vlacancich received a $1 million bond.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Morganton Department of Public Safety, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety were involved.

(WATCH BELOW: Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County)



