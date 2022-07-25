Deputies: 2 arrested in the fatal beating of 43-year-old man

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest for the death of 46-year-old Joseph Rohl on July 21.

Branden Griffin, 29, and Luis Rosaly Jr., 33, are both facing charges of first-degree murder. Rosaly is also facing charges of kidnapping and accessory after the fact.

Orange deputies responded to the 2000 block of North Hiawassee Road, on July 21 around 4 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the shopping complex, they found Rohl on the ground.

Rohl was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The two men are expected to see a judge Tuesday. Deputies had no additional details to provide.

Luis Rosaly Jr

Brandon Griffin

