Police: 2 men dead following hostage situation in Polk County

Two men are dead after police said a hostage situation unfolded at a Polk County home early Monday morning.

Police said they found two men dead inside the home in Lake Wales after responding to reports of a domestic disturbance.

Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez said the suspect and his 19-year-old stepson were both found dead in the home.

Velasquez said the suspect was inside the home with two additional teenagers who were unharmed. But police said throughout the hostage situation the man used the children as a shield.

“What they’ve experienced today no one should ever experience,” Velasquez said.

Investigators said they only heard one gun shot while they were on scene, which was when the suspect shot himself. They said they are still investigating when the suspect killed the 19 year old.

