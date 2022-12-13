Deputies: 2 dead after shooting, SWAT response at Orange County home

Two people are dead after a shooting at a home in west Orange County.

Deputies responded to Alston Drive near Hiawassee Road around 3 p.m. Monday, and they didn’t leave until almost midnight.

Orange County deputies were also backed up by SWAT units.

A 911 call came in at 2:42 p.m. for gunshots fired and a man who was down.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, in his 50s, who was shot.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter to secure the gunman as they worked to enter the home.

That took hours, and when they finally entered the home, they found a man in his 30s shot.

Investigators believe he had shot and killed himself.

Deputies have not shared details on the relationship between the people involved.

Law enforcement should be providing more details on the deadly shooting Tuesday.

Chanel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

