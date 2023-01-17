Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight.

According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in reference to a shooting. Officers found two men who had been shot in the head.

One of the victims suffered a heart attack just before he could be loaded into a helicopter. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim was also taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Police have not identified either victim.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News the shooting is still under investigation and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

